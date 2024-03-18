‘If Your Balls Have Dropped Then It’s Time To Forget About It’: Harry Potter Star Doubles Down On Thoughts About Adult Fans

In a recent, candid interview that's ruffled more than a few hippogriff feathers, Miriam Margolyes, the actress known for her portrayal of Professor Sprout in some of the best 2000s movies , has shared her worries about Harry Potter adults . And now the celebrated actress is doubling down on her previous comments with a bold statement: "If your balls have dropped, then it's time to forget about" the Wizarding World. Ouch.

Speaking on Australia’s ABC News Breakfast and in a video posted to their official Instagram account . The conversation took a memorable turn when one of the show's hosts, in a playful attempt to gauge her reaction, mentioned his scarf, then proudly displaying his Gryffindor house colors, taken aback, Margolyes asked:

Is that a Harry Potter scarf? Well, I wouldn't have known! I didn't know that.

The iconic Harry Potter cast member continued with some blunt advice for adult fans of the series. She said:

I'm not unhappy about it. I just think that it's for children! And if your balls have dropped, then it's time to forget about it! You know, go on to other things.

The Nina Needs to Go alum conveyed her admiration for the Harry Potter series, highlighting it as "a great series" and the eight films as "it’s a wonderful set of films." She took pride in her involvement in bringing the magical world to life. Yet, she also remarked with a touch of firmness, "But it was 25 years ago. Grow up!" Encouraging a broader exploration of literature, she suggested in the video (which you can view below) that fans might consider diving into the works of Dickens.

Ms. Margolyes has never hesitated to express her opinions, regardless of the potential backlash from the fanbase. The acclaimed star of The Age of Innocence has kept the Wizarding World franchise at arm's length, previously mentioning that the series did not hold significant personal value to her. Additionally, she has been open about her dissatisfaction with how much money she made from her time in the franchise , revealing she earned around £60,000. Moreover, the Oxford-born actress has candidly shared her hatred for children . So, there’s that.

Despite the Hilda series veteran’s personal feelings towards the Harry Potter world, the franchise itself is on an upward trajectory. Years after the last movie was released, there is renewed excitement for an upcoming Harry Potter TV series , scheduled to premiere in 2026. But, don’t ask the James and the Giant Peach veteran actress to take part, because, she’ll probably have a few choice words for you.