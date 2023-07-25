Hayley Atwell Hopped In The Bathtub For A Fun Mission: Impossible Shoot, And I'm Obsessed

Over the course of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ’s promotional cycle, Hayley Atwell has been absolutely killing the fashion game! Now, she’s proving this statement to be true once again by posting a fun bathtub photoshoot, that has big M:I vibes. Let’s just say, I’m obsessed.

Atwell posted that she was “rubadubdub randomly” found herself “in a tub,” and she just happened to be in a gorgeous red gown and some epic gold heels. The Instagram post showcased her in a massive bathtub that she could almost lay down flat in. Along with the dress and heels, she was also rocking neutral glam and her facial expression was to die for. Honestly, she looks like she’s having a blast. Check it out:

This look is right on par with the business in the front, party in the back dress Atwell wore to the M:I 7 premiere in Rome . As she posed on the red carpet with Tom Cruise at the Dead Reckoning event, she looked classy and stunning, but her look also had a bit of edge with the fun chain-like back.

The same can be said about this post. It’s giving big Mission: Impossible energy, and her look encapsulates the vibe of the movie super well. It’s also very fun and slightly edgy with Atwell’s silly expression, and you know, the fact that she’s in a bathtub.

I think this fan put it best when they commented:

Mission Impossibubble. leewest82

There were lots of other flattering comments that praised Atwell and her red-hot look. Here are a few of the highlights:

icon if u ask me -celiamccn

No wonder Steve Rogers went back in time and stayed there -the.uncu1tured.swine

Hayley.😍 -g.davies03

you own the colour red -abs_cooling

The love for the post was real, and I’m so here for it. She truly looks fabulous. Along with the praise though, one fan did note that they were worried her heels would scratch the bath. I’m personally more worried about her stepping in and out of the tub in those gold heels. However, based on her agile performance in Dead Reckoning Part One, I don’t think we have anything to worry about.

Overall, Atwell truly looks stunning, and I'm truly over the moon about this fabulous red look.

This post also further shows off the exceptional fashion sense among the Mission: Impossible 7 cast . Both Pom Klementieff and Rebecca Ferguson looked fab at the London premiere, and all three women showed off their love for classy fashion that also is a bit daring. Overall, they’ve all looked fabulous while out promoting their new action movie, and Hayley Atwell’s latest post was a wonderful reminder of that.