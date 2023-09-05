Wow, Hayley Atwell’s Really Spent A Lot Of Time Taking Pics In The Bathtub Lately

Actresses like Hayley Atwell present a classy vibe that reminds you what true beauty looks like. She gained international fame playing Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger and has a big role in two of the next Mission: Impossible movies. When Atwell is not acting in front of the camera, she tends to spend a lot of time in the bathtub. And her latest photoshoot finds her place in the tub again.

There have been plenty of celebrities who love to show the world their bathtub pics whether it’s Karen Gillan hopping in the tub with her shiny boots or even Taylor Lautner playing with suds. When Hayley Atwell gets in the tub, she brings out a level of chicness that makes us all wish we looked that good in the same circumstance. In the latest issue of The Rake, the British magazine posted on Instagram the British-American actress sitting elegantly in a tub with editor-in-chief Tom Chamberlin. Take a look at this actress’s “rakiness” down below.

The London native blends in so well wearing a long-sleeved black top inside a pearl-white bathtub among a black-and-white patterned background. Clearly, her and bathtubs make a good combination. The stage/screen actress first hopped in the bath for a fun Mission: Impossible shoot wearing an elegant red gown I wish existed in my closet. She also took a delightful outdoor bath on a recent vacation burying herself in bubbles. Baths really are one of the best self-care tactics where you can be at one with yourself cleansing your body and your mind.

The UK-based magazine’s editor-in-chief makes an excellent point describing Hayley Atwell’s “Hepburnian glamour.” Not all of us can pull off looking so cool and sophisticated in a bathtub. If you take a look at the Golden Globe nominee’s great movies and TV shows , you’ll see there’s a reason why she does a great job in period pieces like Brideshead Revisited, The Duchess, Christopher Robin, and more. She’s among the growing ranks of actresses like Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, and Claire Foy who play timeless period piece characters so well. Now, we just need Atwell to be the next Bond Girl .

Back in March, Hayley Atwell’s recent activity was filming Mission: Impossible 8 in the Arctic . Unfortunately, filming got suspended in July due to the 2023 WGA Writers Strike . As this upcoming action movie has a 2024 release date, hopefully a resolution will come through soon to prevent further delays. Atwell is also set to voice Laura Croft in the upcoming Netflix anime series Tomb Raider. Considering the Frozen- like training this actress did for Mission: Impossible 7 , I’m sure it’ll be a relief to her to focus more on vocal training than having to worry about grueling stunt scenes.