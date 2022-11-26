Hayley Atwell Proves She Should Be The Next Bond Girl As Daniel Craig Rocks The Suit At One More 007 Event

Hayley Atwell has had a successful career, one that includes a varied body of work. The fan-favorite actress has played a Marvel superhero, headlined impeccable period pieces and will soon appear alongside Tom Cruise in upcoming Mission: Impossible installments. Something she hasn’t done, however, is take on the role of a Bond girl in the 007 franchise. Few people would likely turn their nose up at the idea of her taking on the iconic position in the long-running film franchise. But if you are skeptical, you may be partially convinced of the notion by Atwell’s presence at a James Bond event, where she sported a flawless look. And all the while, former series lead Daniel Craig was also wearing a sharp suit.

The stars appeared at Omega’s chic bash celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond movie, Dr. No. A number of bigwigs showed up at the event, which was held in London, but I’d wager that most people’s eyes were on the aforementioned actors. Hayley Atwell was simply stunning, as she showed up in a blue flowing gown that included a gold corset. She was a true vision of beauty and grace, and you can see her entire look in the image down below:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I honestly don’t think the Captain America star is capable of taking a bad photo. It’d be pretty sweet to see her join the Bond girl ranks at some point. She clearly has her share of experience with action franchises, and she definitely has the acting chops. The 40-year-old star just exudes a natural sense of charm that’s infectious, and 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson may want to give her serious consideration as they plan the future of the Bond franchise .

Of course, part of that is the fact that is finding someone who can aptly succeed Daniel Craig in the role. That’s easier said than done, especially when the 54-year-old star is still serving A+ Bond-esque looks. For Omega’s event, Craig donned the tried-and-true black suit and bow tie. It’s definitely an oldie but a goodie and, more than a decade after taking on the role of Bond, Craig can more than still pull it off:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The photo above looks fresh enough, but the Glass Onion star’s look is even sharper when one sees it through a black-and-white lens. Check it out:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Folks are sure going to miss his version of the iconic secret agent, though many are probably excited for what’s to come. One can only hope that any future plans will include Hayley Atwell. She’d be a more than capable female lead and could certainly shake things up a bit. She’d also enter the franchise at the right time, as the roles of Bond girls are gradually evolving . There aren’t so conventional anymore as proven by No Time To Die ’s Dr. Madeleine Swann , played by Léa Seydoux. So Atwell could certainly get a meaty role if she were to sign on.

But if a role in the world of 007 isn’t in the cards for her though, she thankfully has plenty of other things to keep her occupied. There’s the aforementioned upcoming Mission: Impossible films, which will see Hayley Atwell performing wild stunts . She’ll also return to voice Peggy Carter in Season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? I’d still love to see her in a future James Bond flick though, for the moment, I’ll settle for her crushing it on the red carpet at events alongside other stellar stars like Daniel Craig.