Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Regardless of your opinion of organized religion or the culture of megachurches and the people who run them, you have to admit that Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. — from director/producer duo (and twin sisters) Adamma and Adanne Ebo — looks like one of the funniest new movies of 2022 so far. The mockumentary-style satire, which was also produced by Academy Award winners Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya and is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock, also boasts an ensemble that is sure to earn your faith upon first glance alone. Please be seated as we give praise to (and explain who plays whom in) the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. cast below.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Regina Hall (Trinitie Childs)

Playing Trinitie Childs — a disgraced megachurch First Lady struggling to get back on top after a scandal — in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is recent Oscars co-host Regina Hall, who landed her first major role as Candy in 1999’s The Best Man (which she reprised in 2013’s The Best Man Holiday) before, in 2000, appearing in the romantic sports drama Love & Basketball and one of the funniest spoof movies, Scary Movie, as Brenda Meeks (whom she reprised three more times).

She’s also known for comedies like the 2010 remake of Death at a Funeral, both Think Like a Man movies, Girls Trip, Support the Girls, and Little, but also shines in dramas like Law Abiding Citizen, The Hate U Give, and Master. Hall has also shined on the small screen in the Ally McBeal cast for a season, in Showtime’s Black Monday cast, and in the Nine Perfect Strangers cast on Hulu.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown (Lee-Curtis Childs)

As disgraced Southern Baptist pastor and Trinities’s husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, we have Sterling K. Brown, who became a household name from his Emmy-winning role in the This is Us cast as Randall Pearson, following a still impressive career that includes his 2000 feature film debut, Brown Sugar, and a starring role on Army Wives, to name a few.

These days, the St. Louis native can boast having a role in one of the best Marvel movies as Black Panther’s N’Jobu (after perviously working with Chadwick Boseman in Marshall), the Predator movies as CIA agent Traeger, and the Frozen movies as Mattias in the 2019 sequel. He also won his first Emmy for American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, received much praise for serious drama movies like Hotel Artemis and Waves, but also knows when to let loose and have fun, such as when he played Sia in The Lonely Island’s Netflix original visual album, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Nicole Beharie (Shakura Sumptor)

Rival megachurch minister Shakura Sumptor is played by Nicole Beharie, who is also a television star known best as Abbie Mills on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, and from a handful of great anthology series — including one of the best Black Mirror episodes, “Striking Vipers,” and a segment of the Hulu horror TV show, Monsterland. In 2008, she made her acting debut as the lead of crime drama, American Violet, and appeared in fact-based sports drama, The Express, years before starring in another acclaimed athlete biopic — 2013’s 42 with Chadwick Boseman — with a role in director Steve McQueen’s 2011 drama, Shame, in between.

More recently, Beharie appeared in the 2018 cop drama, Monsters and Men, played a former beauty queen preparing her daughter for a pageant in 2020’s Miss Juneteenth, and, also in 2022, starred in the John Boyega-led hostage drama, Breaking.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Conphidance (Keon Sumptor)

Fellow minister and Shakura Sumptor’s husband, Keon, is played by Nigerian-born actor Conphidance (née Uchenna Echeazu), who last played a pastor in a recurring role on the CBS sitcom, Bob Hearts Abishola. He first broke out in 2011 as the creator and star of the comedy seres Day Buy Day with Onye-Ala, before making his feature-film debut in another mockumentary style religious commentary: Ti West’s 2013 horror flick The Sacrament.

Following a small role in the 2015 Divergent sequel, Allegiant, he appeared in the 2017 comedy, Fist Fight, landed guest spots on hit shows like Atlanta (during Season 2, a.k.a. “Robbin’ Season”) and the Neil Gaiman-inspired Starz original, American Gods, and went on to earn an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance on Apple TV+’s Little America.

(Image credit: OWN)

Avis-Marie Barnes (Trinitie’s Mother)

Trinitie’s mother is played by Avis-Marie Barnes, who has previously worked with Sterling K. Brown on Army Wives and in Waves, once appeared on Sleepy Hollow alongside Nicole Beharie, and also guest-starred on one of the best episodes of Atlanta (the pilot, to be exact).

Some ‘90s kids may recognize her from appearances on classic Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan & Kel, and horror fans might know her from 2001’s Jeepers Creepers, writer and director Mike Flanagan’s Before I Wake, and her guest spots on Outcast, Season 2 of Stranger Things, and the TV series adaptation of The Purge. She also played a cop in Netflix’s Motley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, appeared on Doom Patrol Season 2, and had major roles on the irreverent AMC dramedy Lodge 49 and another story about the inner-world of a megachurch: the OWN original series that had appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Greenleaf.

(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Austin Crute (Character Name Unavailable)

Another notable Atlanta guest star in the Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. cast (he made his acting debut in Season 1 as a Black Justin Bieber), is Austin Cute, who — according to THR’s review — plays a young man involved in the scandal that ruined the Childs’ reputation. Following a 2018 guest spot alongside the Orange is the New Black cast, in 2019, he made his feature film debut in the coming-of-age hit, Booksmart, and landed a starring role on Netflix’s short-lived horror-comedy series Daybreak, which he then followed with recurring roles on another short-lived Netflix series called Trinkets, and a short-lived ABC sitcom called Call Your Mother. Also in 2022, Crute starred in another movie about people trying to rebuild their reputation called Tankhouse and in Blumhouse’s Peacock original, queer horror flick, They/Them.

(Image credit: 307 East / Cinaptic)

Devere Rogers (Character Name Unavailable)

Also appearing in the Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. cast is Austin Crute’s Tankhouse co-star, Devere Rogers, who made his feature film debut in the 2020 Amazon Prime exclusive, My Spy, following guest appearances in series like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grey’s Anatomy, and Will & Grace. The writer and star of the 2020 miniseries, The Gaze: No Homo, joined the cast of IFC’s quasi-mockumentary/sketch comedy series, Sherman’s Showcase, and, in 2021, appeared on the HBO Max comedy South Side. Also in 2022, he starred in the indie dramedy The Send-Off.

However you choose to watch Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. following its September 2 release — in the movie theater or with a premium Peacock subscription — the cast is sure to dazzle your funny bone.