The Big Bang Theory Universe has remained alive and well in the years since the flagship series ended. Honestly, it's thriving. This is partly due to the prequel Young Sheldon, which ran for seven seasons and spawned its own spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The latter is now in its third season on the 2026 TV schedule, and it features some A+ cameos and references to its parent series. However, there’s another cool connection between Georgie and Mandy and Young Sheldon that I had no idea about.

While appearing on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord recalled the early days of Young Sheldon as best as they could, given that they were so young. Revord mentioned that they vividly remember sitting right in front of the audience while watching the pilot tape. That's what led to them noting that Georgie & Mandy is filmed on the same stage as Young Sheldon. Speaking about what it's like to see Montana Jordan's new show filmed in the same spot as the old one, the actor said:

It's weird because now Montana's show is on there, and every once in a while, I'll be like, 'Wait a minute, this is the exact same stage.'

Considering that Georgie & Mandy came just months after Young Sheldon ended, I’m not too surprised that they gave the Young Sheldon stage on the Warner Bros. lot to the spinoff. And when you think about it, it also makes sense given that occasionally there are still scenes at the Cooper household from time to time. However, it’s a crazy coincidence to think about, and it really just connects the two shows even more.

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Additionally, this connection is even more mind-blowing given the fact that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has a live studio audience, while Young Sheldon did not. For some reason, it never occurred to me that even single-camera shows still have places for a live audience. However, in hindsight, it would make sense depending on what was previously filmed on that soundstage.

That is actually not the only stage connection that the Big Bang Theory Universe has. The most recent spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, returned to Big Bang’s original soundstage in the wild Season 1 finale, which aired in September, as the episode shifted from a single-camera comedy to multi-cam and went very meta. The show doesn’t actually fully film on Big Bang’s former stage, but it did for the finale, and it made the craziness of the season even better.

Even though Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage references Young Sheldon a lot, and there are a handful of cameos, I do love knowing that there’s another connection that goes even deeper than appearances and references. Now, as the spinoff of the spinoff continues to air, you better believe I'll be looking for more cool Easter eggs.