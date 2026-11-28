Why Do Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers Lip Sync? Here’s What We Know
There are good reasons for this.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back amid the 2026 TV schedule, and this marks the 100th year of the annual event. While the parade is being held on Saturday, November 28, this year instead of on Turkey Day due to inclement weather, it’ll still feature plenty of floats as well as performances. Those who’ve faithfully watched over the years may have noticed that a lot of the performers lip sync their songs amid the event. Well, as it turns out, there are very specific reasons for that.
Why Do Singers Lip Sync During The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade?
Let’s be real, fans love when an artist performs music live, and they usually aren’t too pleased when said singer is just mouthing the lyrics to the music. (Of course, unless it’s Tom Holland performing “Umbrella” or another star is living it up on Lip Sync Battle.) In 2018, Rita Ora was actually called out on X (then Twitter) for lip syncing after performing during the parade. However, John Legend – who also performed during that year’s parade – came to her defense and provided a logical explanation:
This definitely makes sense, as a float’s physical integrity can be quite fragile, making it difficult for the necessary gear to be hooked up for a proper live performance. It takes quite a bit for live music to be set up for a given venue, and the thought of having to do that for a parade just seems like a logistical nightmare. To that point, the reason folks really noticed the lip syncing in 2018 was due to a technical issue Macy’s later apologized for. As for Rita Ora, she later added a comment of her own:
Additionally, there are other practical reasons for artists to lip sync, as chilling temperatures and possible precipitation can also make it hard for someone to sing live on a moving float. So audiences probably shouldn’t be too surprised if or when they see singers lip syncing during the 2026 iteration of the parade.
The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Includes Plenty Of Major Performers
Historically, Macy’s always seeks to land a wide range of talent for the parade, and 2026 is no different. RAYE is opening the broadcast with a performance, while Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims will be performing as well. KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae is also set to have a featured performance. As for artists who will be on floats, here’s a list:
- Queen Latifah
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- McKenna Grace
- Baha Men
- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- Keke Palmer
- Natasha Bedingfield
- JoJo
- RIIZE
- Anthony Ramos
- Smash Mouth
- DEVO
- Blues Traveler
- Ryan Peter Murphy
- Feid
- Icona Pop
- Natalie Merchant
- Wycleaf Jean
- Volo
- Indigo Girls
- Jamie Miller
Talk about a serious lineup. Of course, aside from the musical performances, viewers can also take in the sights, specifically the various balloons on display. There have been some excellent ones over the years (and I’m particularly fond of the Spider-Man balloon). Of course, not everyone may be a parade person, but I’d argue that this storied event is worth checking out.
While the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade which aired at 8:30 a.m. ET today on NBC, an encore will air later on Saturday, November 28 at 2 p.m. ET on the same network. And, when you watch, keep in mind the understandable reasons for artists lip syncing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.