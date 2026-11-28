The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back amid the 2026 TV schedule, and this marks the 100th year of the annual event. While the parade is being held on Saturday, November 28, this year instead of on Turkey Day due to inclement weather, it’ll still feature plenty of floats as well as performances. Those who’ve faithfully watched over the years may have noticed that a lot of the performers lip sync their songs amid the event. Well, as it turns out, there are very specific reasons for that.

Why Do Singers Lip Sync During The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade?

Let’s be real, fans love when an artist performs music live, and they usually aren’t too pleased when said singer is just mouthing the lyrics to the music. (Of course, unless it’s Tom Holland performing “Umbrella” or another star is living it up on Lip Sync Battle.) In 2018, Rita Ora was actually called out on X (then Twitter) for lip syncing after performing during the parade. However, John Legend – who also performed during that year’s parade – came to her defense and provided a logical explanation:

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!

(Image credit: On That Note)

This definitely makes sense, as a float’s physical integrity can be quite fragile, making it difficult for the necessary gear to be hooked up for a proper live performance. It takes quite a bit for live music to be set up for a given venue, and the thought of having to do that for a parade just seems like a logistical nightmare. To that point, the reason folks really noticed the lip syncing in 2018 was due to a technical issue Macy’s later apologized for. As for Rita Ora, she later added a comment of her own:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Fun fact [John Legend], thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X

Additionally, there are other practical reasons for artists to lip sync, as chilling temperatures and possible precipitation can also make it hard for someone to sing live on a moving float. So audiences probably shouldn’t be too surprised if or when they see singers lip syncing during the 2026 iteration of the parade.

The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Includes Plenty Of Major Performers

Historically, Macy’s always seeks to land a wide range of talent for the parade, and 2026 is no different. RAYE is opening the broadcast with a performance, while Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims will be performing as well. KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae is also set to have a featured performance. As for artists who will be on floats, here’s a list:

Queen Latifah

Leslie Odom Jr.

McKenna Grace

Baha Men

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Keke Palmer

Natasha Bedingfield

JoJo

RIIZE

Anthony Ramos

Smash Mouth

DEVO

Blues Traveler

Ryan Peter Murphy

Feid

Icona Pop

Natalie Merchant

Wycleaf Jean

Volo

Indigo Girls

Jamie Miller

Talk about a serious lineup. Of course, aside from the musical performances, viewers can also take in the sights, specifically the various balloons on display. There have been some excellent ones over the years (and I’m particularly fond of the Spider-Man balloon). Of course, not everyone may be a parade person, but I’d argue that this storied event is worth checking out.

While the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade which aired at 8:30 a.m. ET today on NBC, an encore will air later on Saturday, November 28 at 2 p.m. ET on the same network. And, when you watch, keep in mind the understandable reasons for artists lip syncing.