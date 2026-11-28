I've pretty much told everybody I know that Attack on Titan is the greatest anime…OF ALL TIME! This is usually to the annoyance of my other anime friends, who will counter me with shows like One Piece or Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Hell, I've even professed my love for AoT on this very website .

However, I suppose it's time to eat crow, since I can no longer call Attack on Titan the greatest anime I've ever seen, as I've found a new one that has shown me the light, and that's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

So, here's why a show about an over 1000-year-old elf learning about humanity (I'm serious) is now my favorite anime of all time.

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(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Rather Than Being Exciting, The Story Is More Heartfelt

One thing I love about Attack on Titan is all of the emotions I felt while watching it. I felt fear , sorrow, anger, and a wide range of what I'll call “uncomfortable” emotions. Now, do you notice how none of those aforementioned feelings were positive? Well, here's the thing when it comes to me: I like ANY form of entertainment that makes me feel something - even if it's “bad” - since most of the entertainment I watch makes me feel nothing.

Sad, but true. That said, when I watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, I feel a multitude of things as well, but mostly comfort, and even hope. As alluded to earlier, the story concerns an elf mage named Frieren who has already completed her big adventure.

The first episode actually begins at what would typically be the end of the story (hence the subheader), as the three adventurers Frieren fought alongside - A “corrupt” priest, a warrior, and a hero - have already defeated the big bad and are now going their separate ways. Years pass, and Frieren, who hasn't noticeably aged since she's an elf, meets back up with her former friends, who are all old. One of them even dies.

The story goes on from there, and it's melancholic at times (and exciting toward the later episodes), but also beautiful, and so many other adjectives that really hit me in the heart. It's so good!

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(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

I Don't Think I've Ever Fallen More In Love With A Cast Of Characters Than With Frieren

Now, here's the thing. Even though I love AoT, I don't think I would recommend Frieren to anybody who also likes AoT, and that's because they're completely different shows. Yes, I love action-oriented stories like The Vermilion Mask, which is a new gem that I recently discovered . But, I also love deep, introspective narratives like This Monster Wants to Eat Me, which is about deep-rooted depression.

Well, what makes Frieren soar is the characters. Frieren constantly has flashbacks of those she journeyed with in the past, but because of her broad perception of time, she didn't realize just how much her previous adventure meant to her until years later when her old friends have mostly passed away. In fact, it's not until Frieren is on her second adventure with a mage apprentice named Fern, and a warrior named Stark, that she actually understands what those previous relationships actually meant to her.

I also love how Frieren still needs to be woken up by her apprentice and is an overall mess when it comes to cleaning up after herself. Her teenage apprentice is almost like a mom to her.