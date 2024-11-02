How Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Feel About Working Together After Calling Off Their Engagement

Celebrity couples captivate the public, with recent buzz around pairs like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and the recently broken up Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez . Unfortunately, another fan-favorite A-list couple, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, called it quits after a three-year relationship . To make matters more complicated, they called off their engagement hours after announcing their casting together in an upcoming sci-fi flick, Alpha Gang. Fans have questioned whether this was awkward or perfect timing as the pair continue to move forward professionally after deciding to end their romantic relationship. Now, an inside source reveals how the two allegedly feel about working together.

According to People , a source close to the couple explained that the split was “amicable” and rooted in differing priorities. The source close to the two Hollywood A-listers said:

They will continue to work together and are excited about a new project. They both love filming and creating. Channing has a lot of respect for Zoë's focus and passion.

The source claims the former couple remains committed to working together, keeping their professional bond strong despite going separate ways in their personal lives.

Per the insider, Tatum, 44, is mainly based in Los Angeles near his 11-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Jenna Dewan . Meanwhile, Kravitz, 35, has a deep connection to New York City. The source noted:

The split is amicable. They realized they're at different stages in life. … Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles because of his daughter, but Zoë prefers N.Y.C.

The couple's romance blossomed during a shared creative journey. In Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, released on the 2024 movie schedule , Tatum stars as a charismatic villain, marking a high point in their personal and professional partnership. On the press tour for the film, the couple often shared their admiration and love for one another in joint interviews, revealing a unique connection that many believed set them apart from other Hollywood pairs.

Despite their romantic separation, insiders affirm that Tatum and Kravitz are comfortable continuing to work together and are genuinely excited about it. Both are widely regarded as intense, focused artists who bring unique visions to their roles, making their ongoing professional relationship promising. According to those close to the stars, the 21 Jump Street actor deeply respects The Batman star's focus and innovative approach, while she values his versatility and experience.

With their split reportedly free of animosity, the pair's future collaborations could pave the way for compelling film projects that combine her directorial talent and his acting expertise. It’s a bittersweet revelation for fans, knowing that while the romance may have fizzled, the creative spark remains strong.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors