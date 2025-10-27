Fans Have The Best Responses After Finding Out A Minecraft Movie Has Been Submitted For Oscars Consideration (But There's One Category That's No Joke)

What started as internet bait is now a full-blown Oscar campaign. Warner Bros. has officially launched the summer hit A Minecraft Movie into the awards season arena, and they’re not holding back. And while some of the For Your Consideration submissions might seem like a joke, one category is completely serious and a real possibility for the 2025 movie release.

If you thought this was just a PR stunt to ride summer box office momentum, think again. According to Warner Bros.’ full For Your Consideration slate, the live-action adaptation of the sandbox video game is up for 15 Oscar categories, including some heavy-hitters like Best Director (Jared Hess), Best Adapted Screenplay, and a laundry list of acting nods. Yes, Jason Momoa is submitted for Supporting Actor. Yes, the delightful Jennifer Coolidge is in for Supporting Actress. And yes, Jack Black is coming for that little gold man.

Is all this a stretch? Absolutely. Except for perhaps the nomination of Jack Black’s song “I Feel Alive” for best original song. Some fans think this could totally happen, so let's get into it.

What Fans Are Saying About The Nominations

As expected, fans online are having a blast reacting to Minecraft’s Oscar campaign — especially Jack Black’s Best Actor nod. The tone? A mix of disbelief, sarcasm, and surprisingly genuine support. Here are a few standout reactions over on X :

“The other actors might as well give up because he’s definitely winning this” – @AllOnFilm

“Submitting him for best actor is like submitting a convicted felon for president lmfaooo” – @FaGoat44

“I mean he has completely captivated my nephew, I swear anytime he sees me come over the first thing he ask "is can I play minecraft on your phone while I watch the minecraft movie on your ipad".” – @Met47ron

“Please tell me this is satire…” – @RealJarrodCox

Sure, not everyone’s taking it seriously, but the idea of Jack Black performing one of his original songs on Oscar night? That’s not so far-fetched. Whether it’s "I Feel Alive" or "Steve’s Lava Chicken," more than a few fans think he might just have a shot at taking home some gold.

Reactions To Best Original Song

"I Feel Alive," the emotional climax of A Minecraft Movie, has been submitted for Best Original Song — and while it may seem like a punchline, some fans are genuinely backing the nomination. Jack Black’s performance struck a chord with a few viewers who praised the heart he brought to, of all things, a pixelated protagonist. Here are some of the more supportive takes from Reddit:

“I Feel Alive is a banger, but if Peaches didn't get in, I don't think it will either unless it's a super weak year in song.” – u/fluffyplayery

“I'd love for Jack to finally earn a Oscar nomination for one of his songs, but in a world where El Mal wins Best Original Song, and Tell Me It's You is barely shortlisted, I sadly don't see it happening.” – u/UltimateIncineroar

Still, the skeptical voices were louder and much more sarcastic. Many redditors dismissed the nomination as a joke or part of a larger meme campaign rather than a serious awards contender:

“Pretty much exactly like the "buzz" for Peaches. Not happening” – u/GovernmentThis2910

“Steve’s Lava Chicken about to take another Oscar from Diane Warren? Sign me up.” – u/Jmanbuck_02

“I’m pretty sure anyone hyping this film up is doing what the kids call a “meme”” – u/TacoTacoonn

“Oh it unfortunately and definitely will [get nominated]. I lowkey just don’t take that category seriously though.” – u/apatkarmany

Whether it's a long shot or not, "I Feel Alive" is officially in the mix, as well as "Steve’s Lava Chicken," and the internet, as usual, has thoughts.

Personally, I can’t imagine a world where A Minecraft Movie lands even a fraction of the 15 nominations Warner Bros. is campaigning for. That said, I wouldn’t rule out one (or both) of Jack Black’s songs sneaking into the Best Original Song category, maybe even as a quiet apology from the Academy for snubbing "Peaches." Or maybe not. Either way, I doubt the film ends up walking away with any Oscars… but hey, I’ve been wrong before.

We’ll have to wait and see if A Minecraft Movie turns meme momentum into awards-season magic. In the meantime, the biggest surprise hit of the summer is now streaming with an HBO Max subscription.