How Jennifer Lopez Is Taking Care Of Herself Amidst Ongoing Ben Affleck Drama

Jennifer Lopez is a global popstar and actress/producer who has had a long and wildly successful career. But her personal life has also made countless headlines, especially related to Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck. The pair are in the process of splitting up, which has turned even more heads. And now we know how JLo is reportedly taking care of herself amidst ongoing Affleck drama.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, after months of speculation online about their relationship. Sine then there's been even more headlines, especially related to their lack of a prenup and famous divorce lawyer. An anonymous insider spoke to ET about how the "Let's Get Loud" singer is doing nowadays, offering:

Jen is trying to lean into self-care since her split with Ben. She is giving herself time to be single and thinks that's the best thing for her right now.

There you have it. Her project This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) explored the way that Lopez is a hopeless romantic at heart, but it sounds like Lopez is going to try to stay single for the time being. And given the stakes of her split from Affleck, this makes a great deal of sense.

While Bennifer broke the internet when Lopez and Affleck married in Vegas, the online discourse is even louder surrounding their breakup. This is at least partly thanks to the months that fans spent debating whether or not they were splitting up, especially after being photographed without wedding rings.

Later in this report, the same anonymous insider offered more of an idea about what's happening with Lopez behind the scenes. They were quoted saying:

She knows she needs to take care of herself first and move on from this upsetting experience before she can give love to a future romantic partner.

Of course, those who have been following Jennifer Lopez's romantic history throughout the years might have a hard time believing this statement. She's had plenty of high profile relationships throughout the years, each of which have made countless headlines. That includes Ben Affleck, A-Rod, Marc Anthony, and more.

All that being said, it certainly seems like Affleck and Lopez's divorce is being handled well. The pair are reportedly putting their kids first, and trying to settle without going to court. But with some big assets on the line including their shared home and his production company, the stakes feel high. And a report indicated that Lopez didn't want to file for divorce.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite their personal issues, both Affleck and Lopez have a number of exciting projects coming down the line. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Yer.