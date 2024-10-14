Insider Claims Jennifer Lopez ‘Didn’t Want To File For Divorce’ From Ben Affleck And Shares Alleged Details On How She’s Feeling About Her Decision

For much of this past year, a lot of focus has been directed towards Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship , which had already been subject to much media attention. Rumors of a split made the rounds, and it all culminated in Lopez reportedly filing for divorce from her hubby after two years of marriage. While JLo herself is starting to discuss the matter, an insider now claims that she “didn’t want to file for divorce.” They also shared alleged details about how she’s really feeling about her decision.

The Shotgun Wedding star officially filed for divorce back in August, after months of mostly being estranged from the Air director. A source who’s allegedly close to the songstress told People that she didn’t make her legal decision lightly and that it wasn’t easy for her to process early on. However, it would seem that’s all starting to turn around:

She didn't want to file for divorce. She just felt like she had no choice. Nothing was gonna change with Ben. he was very upset about it. But true to her positive outlook on life, she's moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now.

Jennifer Lopez broke her silence on the divorce during an interview that was published this past week. During the chat, she discussed the online trolling she has experienced in the aftermath of her high-profile breakup. As the Monster-in-Law star explained, she tries not to take the conjecture too “seriously” and knows that she’s “a good person.” The insider who recently spoke to People also added that despite her current circumstances, there’s a reason that Lopez remains “grateful”:

She knows she lives a privileged life in so many ways. She's very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben, but she's now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids.

“Bennifer” tied the knot in Las Vegas back in 2022 and, a month later, they held a more formal ceremony for their family and friends at the Gone Girl star’s estate in Georgia. Rumors of a split between the two began to make the rounds early in the summer of 2024, with neither speaking out on the matter officially. During that time, it was also reported that the celebrity partners were living separately . When JLo filed in August, the separation date was listed as April 26, 2024. The “Jenny from the Block” singer’s filing was also unusual in that both she and her hubby did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Despite not having an easy time dealing with her decision to file, it would seem that Jennifer Lopez has been amiable with her soon-to-be-ex-husband. Lopez and Affleck have had outings with their kids , all of whom are reportedly the main reason the two stars have sought to keep a united front. Time will tell what lies ahead in regard to the legal proceedings, but one would hope that all parties will be able to move forward with their lives as they so choose.

