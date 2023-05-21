More Evidence Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Are Seeing One Another Amidst Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors was arrested and charged with assault , harassment and other offenses in March and, since then, much of the public has watched the situation play out. The timeline of Majors’ legal issues has included a number of notable developments, including leaked texts and additional accusations. However, a little over a week ago, a particularly surprising development came to light. Sources claimed that amid his plethora of issues, Majors had begun dating Meagan Good of Shazam! and Day Shift fame. As you’d expect, neither star has publicly confirmed the relationship, though we now have more evidence that the two are indeed together.

The two actors were spotted this past weekend, according to TMZ . The news outlet obtained photos of them, which were taken at LAX this past Saturday. The purported couple were reportedly spotted shortly after touching down in Los Angeles after making their way there from New York. The images don’t provide too much specific info on the state of their relationship, as they simply seem to be conversing. Despite that, the mere fact that they’re travelling together doesn’t actually discourage the notion that they’re involved.

As of late, it’s been alleged that Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have become very close during this tumultuous time in the latter’s life. A source for People claimed that this newly reported romance didn’t happen spontaneously, either. Apparently, the two have known each other for some time:

Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time. Meagan has shown considerable support towards him. It seems their relationship has developed further from that point.

In recent weeks, the Creed III actor has seen a number of significant setbacks as a result of the assault charges. The U.S. Army pulled ads that were part of a promotional campaign that the actor was involved in. He was also dropped from a number of upcoming projects amid additional accusations from other women . Insiders have reported that Hollywood is turning “cold” on the A-lister, who’s meteoric rise had been watched by fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim – an 30-year-old unidentified woman – has been granted full order of protection . Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, responded to that move, saying that it’s “standard” for a case like this while also maintaining her client’s innocence. Chaudhry has been critical of the D.A.’s handling of the case and has disputed reports of new allegations . She’s also since provided alleged details about the purported incident, most recently claiming that Majors was “taunted” by police officers sometime after.

The next court engagement for this ongoing case has been set for June 13 and, as of right now, many seem to be anxiously waiting to see how things pan out for the embattled actor. Chances are people will also continue to keep an eye on his apparent relationship with Meagan Good.