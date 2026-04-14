How Justin Baldoni’s Awkward Interaction With Britney Spears May Come Up In Trial With Blake Lively
The Princess of Pop might be roped in.
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The legal saga surrounding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is showing no signs of slowing down, with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams preparing to finally meet in court. The book to screen adaptation has become synonymous with its stars' ongoing feud, with a number of celebs like Taylor Swift roped into the drama. And now the one and only Britney Spears is also reportedly going to be named as well. Let's break it down.
Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios started a long legal saga that is still going on years later. Justin Baldoni filed his own lawsuit, and the drama has been non-stop ever since. And now the Princess of Pop is being named thanks to a cameo she did on Baldoni's show Jane The Virgin.
What Justin Baldoni Said About Britney Spears
Back in 2015, Britney had a memorable cameo in Season 2 of The CW's Jane the Virgin. While she didn't have any scenes with Justin Baldoni, he did an interview with Fuse in 2017 where he described an awkward interaction he had with the "Toxic" singer. In his words:Article continues below
This interview is resurfacing lately, especially as her guest spot happened years before Britney Spears' conservatorship was ended. And apparently it might be brought into the legal proceedings as both Baldoni and Blake Lively prepare to face off in court.
How This Ties To The It Ends With Us Drama
A report by The Daily Mail claims that the Jane the Virgin actor's comments about Spears are going to be used to "draw a parallel with Baldoni’s conduct on the set of It Ends With Us." Lively claimed that he sexually harassed her while shooting the drama film, and in the interview bout Britney he uses the word "harass" to describe his behavior. While he's joking in the clip, we'll just have to wait and see how the Gossip Girl star's legal team attempts to use it in their arguments.
Things will reach a boiling point when Baldoni and Lively's trial begins on May 18th, and smart money says that the public will be closely following along with the drama. For now, It Ends With Us can be re-watched over on Netflix.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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