How Justin Baldoni’s Awkward Interaction With Britney Spears May Come Up In Trial With Blake Lively

The legal saga surrounding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is showing no signs of slowing down, with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams preparing to finally meet in court. The book to screen adaptation has become synonymous with its stars' ongoing feud, with a number of celebs like Taylor Swift roped into the drama. And now the one and only Britney Spears is also reportedly going to be named as well. Let's break it down.

Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios started a long legal saga that is still going on years later. Justin Baldoni filed his own lawsuit, and the drama has been non-stop ever since. And now the Princess of Pop is being named thanks to a cameo she did on Baldoni's show Jane The Virgin.

What Justin Baldoni Said About Britney Spears

Back in 2015, Britney had a memorable cameo in Season 2 of The CW's Jane the Virgin. While she didn't have any scenes with Justin Baldoni, he did an interview with Fuse in 2017 where he described an awkward interaction he had with the "Toxic" singer. In his words:

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We were shooting, and then the few of us that weren't in scenes with her came to watch one of her scenes. Cause I had tweeted her and she had tweeted me back and I'd gone up to her, so in my mind we're friends. But we weren't. I went up and was like 'Hey!' and I just gave her a big hug and I thin I scared her. Because she was just like 'Hi' and I had this awkward moment of like 'Did I just harass Britney Spears?'

This interview is resurfacing lately, especially as her guest spot happened years before Britney Spears' conservatorship was ended. And apparently it might be brought into the legal proceedings as both Baldoni and Blake Lively prepare to face off in court.

How This Ties To The It Ends With Us Drama

A report by The Daily Mail claims that the Jane the Virgin actor's comments about Spears are going to be used to "draw a parallel with Baldoni’s conduct on the set of It Ends With Us." Lively claimed that he sexually harassed her while shooting the drama film, and in the interview bout Britney he uses the word "harass" to describe his behavior. While he's joking in the clip, we'll just have to wait and see how the Gossip Girl star's legal team attempts to use it in their arguments.

Things will reach a boiling point when Baldoni and Lively's trial begins on May 18th, and smart money says that the public will be closely following along with the drama. For now, It Ends With Us can be re-watched over on Netflix.