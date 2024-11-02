Ryan Reynolds Shared An A+ Response After Martha Stewart Claimed ‘He’s Not So Funny In Real Life’

Whether it be through his Deadpool-related posts, his faux feud with Hugh Jackman and more, Ryan Reynolds has solidified himself as one of Hollywood’s wittiest stars. However, there’s at least one person who’d argue that the actor isn’t that humorous in real life. Martha Stewart, who’s Reynolds’ neighbor, recently claimed that the actor is “not so funny in real life.” On that note, the Canadian actor himself just responded to Stewart’s comments with an A+ response, because this man just rarely misses a beat.

The 83-year-old media personality shared her assessment of the Free Guy star while appearing on an installment of the Rent Free game show. During the show, Martha Stewart participated in a round that posed the question of the top three celebrities would be the most fun to hang out with. Stewart correctly guessed Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds as two entries, while Taylor Swift was confirmed to have the top spot. Despite the fact that Stewart picked Reynolds, she also shared the following sentiments:

You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.

It’s not out of the ordinary for the businesswoman to be blunt when speaking on a topic. She is, after all, the same person who was flown by Netflix to the premiere of her documentary only to call it “lazy” later on. Based on her comments about her neighbor, she wasn’t trying to be mean towards her neighbor but merely sought to be honest. She even threw a bit of praise towards the Deadpool & Wolverine cast member later in the segment. Yet she shared more honest thoughts on how funny he is when he’s not on camera:

He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again. I’m gonna get in trouble. He’s my neighbor.

Some may be surprised by the notion of Ryan Reynolds not being so hilarious in his personal life. Of course, his humor is also part of his persona, and it’s fair to say that an actor surely isn’t “on” all the time. With that said, though, it’s hard to imagine the actor not cracking any kind of jokes when he’s around his neighbors or other people in his orbit. It was probably only a matter of time before he saw the Martha Stewart Show alum’s assessment and, when reacting to the news on X , he shared a quip:

I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.

More on Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Marvel Studios ) Ryan Reynolds Reveals Original Deadpool 3 Ending Featured A Franchise OG’s Death, And I’m So Glad Plans Changed

Well, now, I can’t stop visualizing a confrontation between Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart like the one described above. (Seriously, the thought of them fighting against a suburban backdrop is just too funny.) But, again, I’d say that a comment like this adds to Reynolds’ credibility as a funny person. It should be noted that he does open up about serious topics from time to time. Back in 2021, Reynolds discussed his lifelong struggle with mental health, as he was prompted to speak out about his anxiety by a desire to de-stigmatize such topics and serve as a firm role model for his kids. That aside, though, comedy just seems to run through his veins.

So are we headed for another faux celebrity feud? Probably not (so you don’t have to worry yourself at all, Hugh Jackman.) The mere fact that Ryan Reynolds didn’t respond with any kind of true animosity towards Martha Stewart would seem to indicate that he doesn’t take the comments personally. If anything, this all just amounts to an intriguing back-and-forth between two stars and, quite frankly, I’m here for it.

You can see the leading man show off his comedic chops in the 2024 movie release Deadpool & Wolverine, which is now available to own on physical media and digital streaming platforms. You’ll also be able to stream the film with a Disney+ subscription starting on November 12.