Hugh Jackman Has A Funny Response After Being Asked About Using Steroids To Get Wolverine Ripped
Hugh Jackman was asked if he ever used steroids to transform into Wolverine.
While comic book movies are everywhere, there was a time when these type of blockbusters were a major financial risk. Case in point: Bryan Singer’s original X-Men movies, which star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. He’s able to take up the claws again in Deadpool 3, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. And Jackman had a funny response after being asked about using steroids to get Wolverine ripped.
During his original tenure as Logan/Wolverine, Hugh Jackman was known for getting super ripped for the role. And given this transformation and his swole appearance, some folks out there have wondered if the 54 year-old actor used steroids at any time to help achieve this appearance. CNN’s Chris Wallace recently asked him that very question, with the Oscar nominee responding honestly with:
Some points were made. When actors get into bodybuilding for roles, it requires more than just working out. One also has to consume an insane amount of calories in order to properly build muscle. And while denying any use of steroids while playing Wolverine, Jackman did admit that the amount of chicken he had to consume would make any vegetarian or vegan very disappointed in him. And he joked that if chicken-related karma is being weighed in the afterlife, he’s pretty much screwed. Sounds like a lot of chickens.
Hugh Jackman’s comments to CNN help to peel back the curtain on what it’s actually like getting into superheroic shape for a comic book movie. He had plenty of shirtless sequences throughout his many years playing Wolverine, which means the process of getting ripped ahead of filming was repeated a number of times. And he’s likely going to dive back in ahead of filming Deadpool 3 with his famous frenemy Ryan Reynolds.
This discussion about steroids comes as more and more athletes and public figures have admitted to using these types of enhancements when putting on muscle. But per Hugh Jackman’s comments, it sounds like the side effects scared him off from considering this. Instead he was left to put a ton of hours in at the gym, as well as consume an ungodly amount of chicken. You can’t deny that the fitness and nutrition regimen worked, just look at how massive Jackman was in 2013’s The Wolverine.
More like Hugh Jacked-man amirite? While he’s currently keeping busy performing in The Music Man on Broadway, he’s once again going to be stepping back into his signature role for Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3. It’s unclear exactly what that developing project will include, but it will seemingly protect the emotional ending of James Mangold’s Logan. After that movie hit theaters Jackman announced he was hanging up the claws for good, but luckily he’s recently done an about face.
Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 8th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.