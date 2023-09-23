What Is Hugh Jackman's Net Worth? How The Actor Will Need To Split His Fortune Amidst Divorce

Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the big stars of Hollywood, between his numerous appearances as Wolverine in the X-Men movies, successful movie musicals like Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman and tons of other hits and brand deals over the years. Following the shocking news last week that the actor and his wife of nearly 30 years, Deborra-Lee Furness made the difficult decision to end their marriage , the actor’s reported net worth with his wife has been allegedly revealed.

The couple were successful business partners, buying and sharing tons of luxury properties together across the United States and Australia since the late ‘90s. Per Daily Mail , they have amassed a $290 million “empire,” and they are now tasked with dividing up their numerous assets. Lucky for the couple, they are reportedly separating on good terms and plan to split their shared finances down the middle.

Now we don’t have the exact financial information for the Wolverine actor, but a few other numbers floating around can give you a better idea about his finances. As for Jackman’s personal fortune, his net worth is reportedly around $180 million on his own. A previous report from Men’s Health in 2010 (via Daily Mail) also claimed he had a net worth of $257 million. That last number likely accounted for his assets with his wife at the time. Either way, Jackman has acquired a lot of money across his famed career in showbiz and Furness has definitely been part of that equation.

Good thing Jackman and Furness are planning on keeping things simple when it comes to their divorce. Over the years, there have been so many Hollywood couple splits that have gotten ugly, whether that be Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s lingering proceedings or the recent developments in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s custody filing . Jackman and Furness share two kids, but they won’t be dealing with any custody battles considering their children, Oscar and Ava, are 23 and 18 years old, respectively.

News of the couple’s split broke on September 15, via a joint statement where they shared that the decision was made to pursue their own “individual growth.” According to one insider, the split was allegedly “a long time” coming rather than a sudden decision.

Aside from Jackman’s recent personal developments, the actor had been filming Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds earlier this summer before the SAG actors' strike paused the production in July. This movie on the 2024 film schedule will see Jackman playing Wolverine again, for the first time under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella.

Considering Jackman’s widespread popularity over the years, which will undoubtedly continue for years to come, especially with his return to Marvel, we don’t imagine his net worth is going to decline anytime soon.