A Body Language Expert Claims Hugh Jackman And His Soon-To-Be Ex Were Likely Having Problems As Far Back As The Met Gala

Actor Hugh Jackman has had a long and celebrated career on the stage and screen. But lately he’s been making headlines for very personal reasons, as Jackman and his partner Deborra-Lee Furness announced they were splitting up after three decades. This was shocking for his generations of fans, who are now curious to learn more about how the former couple is doing. A body language expert claimed that Jackman and his soon-to-be-ex were likely having problems as far back as the Met Gala. Let’s break it all down.

Since Jackman and his wife announced their separation, there’s been a ton of discourse and theories online about what went down. One insider claimed that the Jackman/ Furness split was a long time coming , while the paparazzi have been trying to get a quote from the X-Men actor himself. Another fold has arrived thanks to a body language expert, who examined the former couple’s interaction at the Met Gala for The Daily Mail . As they put it,

I'm going to speculate that he has left her because he's looking at her quickly. He still loves her but he's moving on.’ And what I see from her is, ‘I get that you're moving on, you bastard, but I will allow this.

Well, that was blunt. While this expert is only speculating, she seems to think that Jackman and Furness’ body language at the A-listers event revealed a lot about where they stood prior to their split. If it is to be believed, this would seemingly corroborate the insider who claimed their split was years in the making. We’ll just have to wait and see if the former couple keeps things private or share more about the factors that went into their separation.

All of this chatter for Jackman will presumably only help increase anticipation for his return to Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Shawn Levy’s threequel is already one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies , mostly because fans want to see Jackman finally in Wolverine’s yellow suit . And it should be interesting to see how his personal issues end up translation into the movie’s box office performance.

Unfortunately, the wait before we find out might be a bit longer than anticipated. Deadpool 3 had to stop filming due to the strikes , and fans are wondering if it might get pushed back as a result. In the meantime, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been hanging out in NYC amid the Greatest Showman actor’s personal issues. So even if the set was shut down, the Jackman and Reynolds faux feud is going strong.