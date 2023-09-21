A Body Language Expert Claims Hugh Jackman And His Soon-To-Be Ex Were Likely Having Problems As Far Back As The Met Gala
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have separated after three decades together.
Actor Hugh Jackman has had a long and celebrated career on the stage and screen. But lately he’s been making headlines for very personal reasons, as Jackman and his partner Deborra-Lee Furness announced they were splitting up after three decades. This was shocking for his generations of fans, who are now curious to learn more about how the former couple is doing. A body language expert claimed that Jackman and his soon-to-be-ex were likely having problems as far back as the Met Gala. Let’s break it all down.
Since Jackman and his wife announced their separation, there’s been a ton of discourse and theories online about what went down. One insider claimed that the Jackman/ Furness split was a long time coming, while the paparazzi have been trying to get a quote from the X-Men actor himself. Another fold has arrived thanks to a body language expert, who examined the former couple’s interaction at the Met Gala for The Daily Mail. As they put it,
Well, that was blunt. While this expert is only speculating, she seems to think that Jackman and Furness’ body language at the A-listers event revealed a lot about where they stood prior to their split. If it is to be believed, this would seemingly corroborate the insider who claimed their split was years in the making. We’ll just have to wait and see if the former couple keeps things private or share more about the factors that went into their separation.
All of this chatter for Jackman will presumably only help increase anticipation for his return to Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Shawn Levy’s threequel is already one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, mostly because fans want to see Jackman finally in Wolverine’s yellow suit. And it should be interesting to see how his personal issues end up translation into the movie’s box office performance.
Unfortunately, the wait before we find out might be a bit longer than anticipated. Deadpool 3 had to stop filming due to the strikes, and fans are wondering if it might get pushed back as a result. In the meantime, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been hanging out in NYC amid the Greatest Showman actor’s personal issues. So even if the set was shut down, the Jackman and Reynolds faux feud is going strong.
Deadpool 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 3rd, 2024, although we’ll have to see if it gets delayed. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Erik Swann