Nicole Kidman Goes Fifty Shades In A24's Babygirl Trailer

Nicole Kidman is one of the hardest working people in the entertainment industry, constantly filming both film and TV projects, on top of being a successful producer. And while audiences are still recovering from The Perfect Couple (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), we've been treated to the first trailer for a new thriller from A24. The trailer for Babygirl shows Kidman going full Fifty Shades of Grey, and I'm so into it.

Recently Kidman had an age gap romance movie opposite Zac Efron in A Family Affair, but Babygirl looks way darker and more tense. What we know about Babygirl is limited, but the trailer above showed that Kidman's Romy is going to get involved with a young employee, who turns their power dynamic on its head by establishing a dom/sub relationship. And it certainly doesn't seem like we'll be given a happy ending.

This trailer for Babygirl opens on Romy walking through a city, and nearly being attacked by a dog. She's saved by a mysterious younger man Samuel (The Iron Claw's Harris Dickinson), who shows up shortly after to begin interning the company where Romy is a CEO. The chemistry is electric, as Samuel almost immediately catches her off guard with a joke about training her like a dog.

(Image credit: A24)

From there things quickly escalate between the two characters. During a meeting he makes a ton of assumptions about Romy, claiming the powerful business woman actually likes "being told what to do." And that's exactly what Samuel starts doing, as the stakes of their situtionship continue to rise.

