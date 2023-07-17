I Can’t Believe Gwyneth Paltrow Responded When A Commenter Asked If She ‘Lick(s) Ass,’ But She Did

Gwyneth Paltrow has been known for her candid Q&As for some time now, probably more so than acting at this point. In the past she’s answered questions about Marvel and even about whether she’s mad Kourtney Kardashian started a Goop rival , but she really outdid herself this week when an Internet commenter asked her if she “lick(s) ass.” I guess she did tell her followers to “ask me a question.” They obliged in "epic" ways.

If you are wondering who would have the chutzpah to ask an a-lister about their bedroom preferences, the answer is someone who would also spell the star’s name as “Gwineth” and end their comment with two kisses. Meanwhile, however, Paltrow actually answered the ridiculous question in a Q&A on her Instagram. Take a look.

I still can’t believe the Iron Man actress actually gave this commenter the time of day. And she was honest in her answer, too; there's a lot that can be read into that “generally.” I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised given the persona she’s tried to cultivate online, but it’s still a pretty bold move.

Again, I guess we shouldn’t come to expect any less from the actress, who is very candid about her body and even things typically kept behind closed doors. Her brand Goop famously sells a vagina candle . She also once spoke about how her famous exes in Hollywood Chris Martin, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck fared in bed . (To note: Meghan McCain was not happy about that latter reveal .) Another time she even told a Bachelor Nation couple to try out a “wolverine claw” to help in the bedroom! So answering questions about sex is fairly on brand.

Oh yeah, and a few weeks ago news broke alleging the actress had (at least at one point) been trying to trademark a line of chocolates with an, erm, unique name. Reports have indicated Paltrow may put out a line of chocolates called “This Tastes Like My Vagina.” Though, it is worth noting the trademark for these was filed some time ago and this is one concept that may not come to fruition.

Still, I can’t wait for the booty-shaped line of suckers that could follow called “Licks Ass" -- an alternative to penis suckers at bachelorette parties. That idea was free, Gwyneth.

The licking-oriented question wasn’t the only wild question she was asked in the latest Q&A either, as another person also wanted to know if she's had any sexual experiences with ladies (though that comment was worded in a much less polite way). Gwyneth Paltrow responded to that Internet user on Instagram by typing,

These questions are epic.

They’re certainly… something. One thing is for sure, however: Paltrow absolutely knows how to keep things spicy.