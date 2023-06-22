I Just Found Out Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell Had A Jacket Made For His Dad That Says 'Hangdad,' And It’s Great

The most “dad” movie to come out in recent memory has to be Top Gun: Maverick , don’t you think? And, that distinction is strengthened by the fact that one of the movie’s big stars, Glen Powell understood the assignment and got matching Top Gun-themed outfits with his own dad. Thanks to a new post, I just got a look at the sweet Top Gun-adjacent gear and the “Hangdad” moniker is too good!

Glen Powell memorably played the role of Hangman in Maverick, and he was apparently specifically told by Tom Cruise to “lean into the douchebaggery” of it all to bring the role alive. While his character might have been a tool (even though he did -minor spoiler-- come around in the end), Powell posing with his father in matching jackets will win you over:

The Instagram post above is from Glen Powell’s dad back in April 2022, which I imagine most of us didn’t see because we weren't aware that the actor’s pops had an account. I found out about it thanks to this past weekend being Father’s Day and the Maverick actor including the photo in his tribute for the holiday. Here’s what Powell shared in honor of the holiday this past weekend:

Glen Powell and his father, who seems to be named Glen as well, look like absolute lifelong besties! He is truly the “Hangdad” to his son’s “Hangman,” and I love it so much I’m ready to see Glen Powell Sr. in the sequel! What’s even better is that apparently, Powell’s entire family dressed like Hangman as the actor received the “CinemaCon Male Star of Tomorrow” Award last spring. Look how cute, I even spot a “Hangmom” patch for Powell’s mother:

This year everyone was getting caught up in (now-debunked) rumors about Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney dating while they promoted their new rom-com at CinemaCon. Last year, at the same event, this adorable family photo op happened, and I'm obsessed with it.

Aside from CinemaCon, Glen Powell’s family looks like they’ve been along the ride for the actor’s journey with Top Gun: Maverick, between attending the movie’s world premiere, Powell’s late-night appearances and even joining Powell in Australia earlier this year while he filmed one of his upcoming movies , Anyone But You. The romantic comedy with Sweeney is set to be released in theaters this December 15 .

We don’t see celebrities like Glen Powell involving their families in their larger-than-life careers enough! It looks like the 34-year-old actor gets a lot of love and support from his parents in particular. I imagine having his mom and dad around helps ground the actor as he’s become much more famous with the release of Top Gun: Maverick. Hangdad and Hangmom for the win!

If you want to see Hangman in action, you can stream Top Gun: Maverick with a Paramount+ subscription.