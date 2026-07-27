Sylvester Stallone Talks Rocky Winning Best Picture Now He’s ‘Closer To The End Of The Line’

In the biopic I Play Rocky, we'll see the story of a young Sylvester Stallone fighting to play the title role. As a small-budget movie that became a big hit at the box office and won three Oscars, it was a true Cinderella story for the then-aspiring actor to create such a successful movie. Now, the action star is also personally looking back on Rocky winning Best Picture as he enters a chapter of his life that he's described as “closer to the end.”

When Sylvester Stallone was making Rocky, you’d think the odds were stacked up against him, as his previous works like The Party at Kitty and Stud’s, Death Race 2000, and The Lords of Flatbush didn’t exactly make him a breakout success. Not to mention, the New York City native was broke and unemployed while trying to keep a roof over his head.

However, he got it made, and to the Oscars. But the challenges didn't stop there. Network’s screenwriter, Paddy Chayefsky, told the actor/screenwriter that his movie would never win Best Screenplay and Best Picture. Against the odds, though, Rocky ended up being a surprise Oscar win for Best Picture. Now, Stallone is reflecting on that accomplishment and how he felt at the time, telling Deadline :