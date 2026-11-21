It’s a very rare experience for me, but the year is almost over and I’m still talking about a movie that came out months ago on the 2026 release schedule: Obsession. I think it’s excellent on so many levels, but I particularly haven’t been able to get Inde Navarrette’s haunting performance as Nikki out of my head.

And, ever since I saw it, I’ve been saying I want to see Navarrette win an Oscar for it. As luck would have it, the breakthrough star is very much expected to get a nomination in the Best Actress category at this point in the race. But, now that I’ve seen her biggest competition in earning the golden trophy, wow, I have new thoughts to talk out.

(Image credit: A24)

Enter Julianne Moore In The Debut

I’ve been looking around at Oscar prediction sites, and while Inde Navarrette is quite high on the prediction list, there’s another actress always ahead of her: Julianne Moore for The Debut. And look, I like Moore, but she’s won an Oscar before and has been nominated a total of five times. She couldn’t possibly be better than Inde, I thought. Now that I’ve seen The Debut, I totally get why she’s so heavily favored now.

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I don’t say movies are perfect too often, but The Debut is one of my few five-out-of-five ratings of the year. (Obsession and You Can See Everything are the other two). The movie comes from Jesse Eisenberg – who helped Kieran Culkin get his Oscar back in 2025 for his writing/directing effort, A Real Pain.

The Debut is a laugh-out-loud dark comedy about a woman named Mona, who is drained by living her life for her family. So, she decides to try out for a community play. Here’s the thing: she’s not very good, but when the original actress drops out during rehearsals, the director Jerry (played by Paul Giamatti) enlists her.

The Debut takes you through Mona’s chaotic journey as she attempts to understand what it really means to be an actress. I won’t get into too many details, but she completely gives herself over to the role in nuanced yet hilarious ways that has her slipping over the edge in a really entertaining way.

Oddly, there’s a transformation to it that’s not unlike what Navarrette did with Nikki. But, not only is Julianne Moore incredible as Mona, this feels like exactly the sort of performance that would appeal to Oscar voters because it’s literally about acting.

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(Image credit: Focus Features)

Can Inde Navarrette’s Obsession Performance Still Prevail?

So, who am I rooting for now? I wish I could give it to both of them! While I’m more torn than I was before, I’d still like to see Inde Navarrette win that Oscar, the most honorable for what I think is a generational horror performance we’ll be talking about longer than The Debut.

While Moore is the frontrunner right now, with Gold Derby favoring Moore along with just about every prediction site, it’s still early in awards season. Moore is loved and respected by Hollywood, but it’s worth pointing out that Inde Navarrette’s likability and charm are off the charts. She could win over voters as the season goes on. But hey, I also didn’t think Amy Madigan’s Weapons performance would win at the 2026 Oscars, and she won! But now if The Debut wins, I won't be fuming, because Moore is truly so good, too!

The Oscars are on the 2027 winter TV schedule for Sunday, March 14. That’s four months from now. A lot could happen on the awards season trail. You can’t see The Debut in theaters quite yet, but it’s among upcoming A24 movies, with it set to hit theaters widely on Christmas Day. And Obsession is currently on Netflix.