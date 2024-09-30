'There's Clearly Still A Physical Attraction Between Them.' An Insider Gets Real About What Happens When Ben Affleck And JLo Are In Each Other's Presence (And Why Divorce Is Still Imminent)

Celebrity couples have a penchant for turning heads, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But no pair of A-listers has made more headlines lately than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are officially splitting up after months of online rumors. While they were photographed kissing recently, in Insider got real about what happens when Affleck and JLo are in each other's presence (and why divorce is still imminent). Let's break it all down.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, two years after the pair of A-listers got married. This was a long time coming for fans who noticed that Bennifer was living separately and not wearing their wedding rings. But they were also photographed being physical with each other, leaving fans to wonder if perhaps they'll work it out. An insider who is allegedly lose to the couple spoke to InTouch about what's going on behind the scenes, offering:

Jennifer craves romance and adulation... Ben’s treading a dangerous line being so handsy with his estranged wife.

Well, they certainly didn't mince words. Per this report, Lopez is someone who loves romance, which is the subject of This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription). Which is why this anonymous insider thinks that Affleck is playing with fire by continuing to be affectionate with the "Let's Get Loud" singer.

In mid-September, Lopez and Affleck were photographed kissing, with some shippers hoping this meant that the pair weren't splitting up after all. But it seems like they're still headed for divorce after all. In the same report, the insider explained why, saying:

She had this notion that it was meant to be and that things would work out the second time around. But even though there’s clearly still a physical attraction between them, the conflicts are still there. This could all just cause more resentment.

There you have it. Sounds like Affleck and Lopez's issues are still very much in play, even if the celebrities are being physically affectionate. We'll just have to wait and see how the divorce proceedings ultimately play out.

Bennifer is working with famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, likely in an attempt to to keep things civil between the pair of A-listers, who are divorcing without a prenup in place to protect their individual finances. It should be interesting to see if they figure out who to split amicably without going to court. After all, we've seen plenty of celebrity divorces take a long time, like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's seven-year long legal battle. Similarly, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divorce also took years.

Despite what's going on behind the scenes, both Affleck and Lopez have a number of exciting film projects coming down the line. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.