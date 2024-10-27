Insider Drops Claims About Reese Witherspoon’s New Relationship Over A Year After Her Divorce
The Election actress has been spotted spending time with a new beau.
Over a year after Reese Witherspoon’s split from former husband Jim Toth, the Election actress is back on the dating scene. Witherspoon has continuously been linked to businessman Oliver Haarmann, who is a minority owner of the New York Islanders. A source is now providing alleged details on the current state of the relationship. And, if the comments are to be believed, Witherspoon is fully embracing the new romance in her life amidst her own ongoing career success.
The Oscar winner and Oliver Haarmann have been getting closer and their relationship is progressing well, according to People. Witherspoon is famously a busy woman, overseeing work on projects like The Morning Show Season 4 and the upcoming Legally Blonde threequel, while also taking on producing projects through her production company Hello Sunshine. Despite all this, she is reportedly making an effort to spend as much time with Haarmann as possible, as the insider claimed:
Witherspoon has three kids from previous marriages. She co-parents Ava (25) and Deacon Phillipe (21) with first husband Ryan Phillipe, and she has one child with Jim Toth, Tennessee, who is 12. People’s source also claims that Haarmann has met the Walk the Line star's sons already, so they seem to be hitting milestones in their relationship.
Unlike some of the actress’ former romantic interests, like Ryan Phillipe or Jake Gyllenhaal, Haarmann is not from the world of entertainment. And, apparently, this is a positive for Reese Witherspoon, as the source also said:
Oliver Haarmann and Reese Witherspoon were first linked in July and have since been seen various times together at hot spots in New York City, where Haarmann is based. As mentioned, Witherspoon is based in Nashville, hence the back and forth. However if the romance is as strong as the inside source suggests, the commute is worth it.
The Election star has always been private about her personal life, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that she hasn’t personally confirmed her relationship with the businessman. However, with all the jet setting and many romantic rendezvous in the Big Apple, it’s no surprise that the duo have attracted attention from fans. Whether the two are in this for the long haul or just having a new adventure, it’s sweet that the actress is apparently opening herself up to romance again.
Even with a new beau, the Big Little Lies star has been candid about making her children her priority following her divorce in 2023 and is still keeping that at the forefront of her mind. They all seem to have a great relationship, as Ava Phillipe always posts photos with her mother, and Deacon was Witherspoon’s “date” to the Golden Globes earlier this year. They also occasionally post TikToks together, and travel as a family. It seems like Reese Witherspoon has achieved a true balance in her life, and her fans continue to root for her.
As Witherspoon reportedly enjoys the best New York has to offer alongside Oliver Haarmann, you can see her on The Morning Show, which is streaming now with an Apple TV+ subscription. Fans can also see her in the upcoming comedy You're Cordially Invited, which she stars in alongside Will Ferrell and will be available with an Amazon Prime subscription on January 30 amid the 2025 movie schedule.
