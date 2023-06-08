Rumors Swirled About The Cause Of Jamie Foxx’s Illness. Now His Rep Has Responded

Over the last couple of months, there has been a lot of talk about Jamie Foxx’s health scare and hospitalization. While his family hasn’t publically disclosed why he was hospitalized for a “medical complication,” there has been a lot of speculation about it, with one person alleging that it had to do with a COVID-19 vaccination. As that claim went viral, a spokesperson for the actor responded making it clear that this rumor is not true.

The claim came from A.J. Benza, who told Dr. Drew Pinsky on his talk show Ask Dr. Drew that he had a source close to the situation who said Foxx was hospitalized and left “partially paralyzed and blind” after getting vaccinated for COVID-19. He also alleged that the actor was forced to get vaccinated and had a blood clot that led to a stroke.

A rep for the Oscar winner has shut down this rumor, explaining to NBC News that what Benza said was “completely inaccurate.” The claims made on Ask Dr. Drew quickly went viral, with many thinking that since the family hasn’t disclosed the reason why Foxx was hospitalized this might be the reason he had such a bad health scare. Again, a spokesperson for the actor clarified that these claims are not true.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Throughout the last two months, there have been a few updates about the Ray star’s recovery. His daughter, Corinne Foxx posted a hopeful update about a month ago, saying her dad was “playing pickleball,” and had been home for a few weeks at that point. She also wrote about how she was “sad to see how the media runs wild.” Jamie Foxx also broke his silence with a simple Instagram stories post, telling his fans that he was grateful for the support.

There have been a lot of reports about why Foxx was hospitalized and how he is recovering. A recent report claimed that the Soul star is currently at a physical rehabilitation center that specializes in teaching “people how to walk again.” The source also said that the Beat Shazam host is in “the best of care at this type of clinic.” As of right now, the actor and his family have not confirmed the news.

While we really don’t know what happened to Jamie Foxx, and we only know a little bit about his recovery, we do know what is going on with his upcoming projects. His show on the 2023 TV schedule , Beat Shazam is still going to continue. However, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as hosts. Production on his movie Back in Action is also continuing without him, and body doubles and stand-ins are apparently taking his place. He also has a few movies slated on the 2023 movie schedule that are finished and will come out including Strays and They Cloned Tyrone.

As more news about Jamie Foxx’s health and recovery comes out, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.