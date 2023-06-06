New Report Says Jamie Foxx Is Learning To Walk Again Amid Mystery Health Issue. His Daughter Says He Was Playing Pickleball

It’s been nearly two months since Jamie Foxx 's family revealed that the Oscar-winning actor had been hospitalized due to a "medical complication ” suffered on the set of his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz . Providing the most recent update on his health, his eldest daughter Corinne Foxx, had taken to social media to address the situation, saying her father was doing well and even engaging in activities like playing pickleball . Although in a new exclusive report, an insider claims the actor is currently undergoing intense physiotherapy to aid his recovery and regain his mobility.

While the true extent of the Soul star's health condition remains shrouded in mystery, allegedly the 55-year-old actor has been facing mobility struggles since the incident on April 11 while filming in Atlanta. An insider told RadarOnline that Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers specializing in stroke, brain, and spinal cord injuries. The insider told the publication:

Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country. The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly. They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic.

In a post shared on Instagram in May, Corinne addressed the media coverage surrounding her father's condition. She had shared a post from RapTV, which has since been deleted, claiming that the actor's loved ones were "preparing for the worst." However, she said these claims were erroneous and clarified that her dad had been out of the hospital for “weeks” and was recuperating. Now the unnamed source told RadarOnline that the actor's condition is a bit more serious, continuing:

Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.

Foxx and his family have chosen to remain relatively silent about the nature of his recent health complications while appreciating the outpouring of love and support from fans and friends. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor briefly addressed the situation on social media on May 3, expressing his gratitude for the love he received.

Following the Django Unchained performer's hospitalization, reports revealed that two of his ongoing projects, namely Back In Action and Beat Shazam, have resumed production in his absence . Back In Action is an action comedy for Netflix, while Beat Shazam is a game show where the Collateral star serves as the host alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who acts as the show's DJ. With Jamie's blessing, Nick Cannon has taken over hosting duties for the game show.

We will likely hear from Jamie Foxx soon, with numerous exciting flicks set to hit the 2023 movie release schedule . Among his many upcoming projects, the Ray star is set to star in various action films, including God Is A Bullet alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maika Monroe, as well as Tin Soldier featuring Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood, both slated for release this summer. Furthermore, he will be seen in the Netflix comedy They Cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega, and he has also lent his voice to the R-rated talking-dog comedy Strays.

Jamie Foxx's return to the screen is highly anticipated. Whether he's enjoying a game of pickleball or continuing his rehabilitation, we hope the actor continues to prioritize his recovery. Given his ability to captivate viewers with his talent, and versatility, a successful recovery will assure audiences they can look forward to experiencing his exceptional performances for many years to come. Having so many upcoming 2023 roles, it’s great news to hear his recovery is in good hands following his recent health scare.