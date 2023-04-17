After His 2022 Breakup, Leonardo DiCaprio Has Been Spotted With Bradley Cooper's Ex

Leonardo DiCaprio is single and ready to mingle following his last breakup, and it looks like he might be moving on with another celebrity's ex. DiCaprio was spotted over the weekend hanging out with Russian model Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper's ex and mother of his child. The Wolf of Wall Street star and Shayk were spotted hanging out over the weekend at Coachella... but is that all there was to it?

Inquiring minds would like to know as folks recognized Irina Shayk leaning up against Leonardo DiCaprio while enjoying the atmosphere at Coachella. TMZ shared a photo of the two, though whether or not they were doing anything more than hanging out is unclear. It's worth mentioning that Shayk posted about her Coachella experience on Instagram but didn't share any photos of hanging out with DiCaprio:

At the end of the day, it feels irresponsible to assume much about these two hanging out at the music festival. Coachella is a party atmosphere, and one might expect that if two celebrities are in close proximity to each other, they're going to hang out. Plus, this photo was taken at the Levi's and Tequila Don Julio's Neon Carnival afterparty, which likely hosted a more exclusive crowd than the average Coachella attendee. Still, it is interesting to see that they were so close together, especially when both are single.

This latest speculation about Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk arrives months after there were rumors he was dating another well-known model, Gigi Hadid. Those rumors surfaced after DiCaprio and his former girlfriend, Camila Morrone, split. DiCaprio made headlines dating Morrone when the internet collectively realized he was dating women around the age of 25.

Irina Shayk is 37 years old, and has had a successful career in modeling for some of the world's biggest brands. She had a brief acting career in Hollywood when she played Megara in the Dwayne Johnson-led Hercules movie.

As mentioned, Irina Shayk is the ex and mother of Bradley Cooper's child, Lea De Seine. The former couple, who started dating in 2015, welcomed their daughter in 2017. They split in 2019, and Cooper has been rumored to have had other romances since then.

Prior to Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk was in a long-term relationship with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. They dated from 2010 to 2015, just after her previous relationship ended with Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon.

Leonardo DiCaprio may be living it up at Coachella, but he'll be back on the acting grind soon enough. The actor will appear in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon later this year, which is one of the most-anticipated films of the year for the year with all the hype behind it. Now, there may be just a little more interest in who he could show up at the red carpet with, assuming no one dispels the rumors of a potential romance with Irina Shayk before that.

See Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon when it begins its theatrical run on October 6, and will eventually stream globally for those with an Apple TV+ subscription. In the meantime, I guess we should all keep an eye out for Leo at more music festivals?