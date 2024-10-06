Jack Black Gave Kate Winslet A Cute Nickname While They Filmed The Holiday, And I Love That It’s Still Used Today

2006's The Holiday is one of the best holiday rom-coms to this day. It follows two women played by Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, who switch homes for the holidays and in the process, find love. Winslet’s love interest is played by Jack Black, whose goofy sense of humor and love of movies and music charms the Englishwoman. The two had great chemistry and, apparently, this affection translated off screen as well. Winslet revealed that Black even gave her a nickname, and I love that it's still used on sets today.

Kate Winslet chatted with Josh Horowitz of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast about her new movie, Lee (in which she plays real-life war correspondent Lee Miller ). Amid the discussion, Horowitz mentioned The Holiday and revealed that Jack Black recorded a message for Winslet. In it, the School of Rock star humorously asked Winslet about both Titanic 2 and The Holiday 2. Despite his joking, he also told Winslet how much he loves her. The lovely video then prompted Winslet to talk about her on set nickname:

I actually have a little bit of a nickname on set. So my nickname is K Dub, and Jack started that — [mimics Jack] ‘What up, K Dub?’ And it stuck.

It goes without saying that The Holiday is such a fan-favorite Kate Winslet film for so many, and I’m glad that something stuck from the production of the movie. The funny dynamic between Winslet and Jack Black in the film definitely seems to ring true in real life. The Oscar winner was amused by the video and expressed how much she loves and misses he comedic co-star. The continued use of the nickname feels like a nod to their time together, and she went on to explain how it permeates her work today, including her time on Lee:

And, honestly, now on set, most people say K Dub. Or on Lee, ‘Shall we ask the Kates? Because there was two of us.

The other Kate she is likely referring to is Kate Solomon, who produced Lee alongside Winslet. I love that two female powerhouses were behind this film, especially as it tells such an important story about female journalists.

Ironically, Kate Winslet's time working on Lee parallels her work on The Holiday in a sneaky way. For her latest film, the Revolutionary Road star worked alongside another comedian, Andy Samberg. The actor plays photojournalist David Scherman in Lee, and this marks a major dramatic role for Samberg . Winslet also subverted expectations by starring alongside comedian Jim Carrey in the deeply serious Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. I love that she's worked with so many funny people and that in every case, she and her co-stars bring out their best.

Still, Jack Black remains a particularly memorable scene partner for the Avatar: The Way of Water alum. Their dynamic was just so fun and grounded, and they were just a fairytale movie couple. The Holiday 2 may not be in the cards , as Black jokes, but I still would love to see him and him and "K Dub" share the screen again. I’m crossing my fingers that such a reunion will happen at some point and that they can adorable gush over nicknames during a press tour.

We'll have to wait and see if another rom-com starring Kate Winslet and Jack Black comes to fruition. In the meantime, make sure to check out The Holiday, which is now available to rent on Amazon . Fans can also see Winslet in Lee, which is playing in select theaters nationwide. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen this year, make sure to consult the 2024 movie release schedule .