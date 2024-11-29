It Is My Duty As A James Bond Fan To Tell You About The Black Friday Fashion Deal On Sunspel's Rivera Polo Shirt

My friends and readers, James Bond movies will return to a theater near us. It’s only a matter of time until they do. The world is too excited about what we know about James Bond 26 to let the subject go. While we wait for the latest news and updates on that very subject, I’d like to draw your attention to a James Bond Black Friday fashion deal I’ve discovered ran by the UK brand Sunspel (but, don't worry, they ship to the States).

And no, I'm not talking about those Black Friday streaming deals we've seen cropping up, although that subject will come up later on! But for the moment, this new entry into the best Black Friday entertainment deals for movie fans is a fashion deal that’s too good for 007 fans to pass up.

You see, the clothing brand Sunspel is having a Black Friday sale, which is set to end on December 2nd. Up to 30% off of select items in their catalog is up for grabs, and one such piece is the black polo shirt you see in the image from Casino Royale shown above.

That’s right my 00-obsessives: if you’re pining for the era of Daniel Craig’s James Bond, you can now take a piece of it home for yourself at the discounted price of $116. And if you're eligible to use the code "NEW10," you can bring that shirt down even further to $104.40, before shipping.

Why James Bond Fans Should Make The Most Of Sunspel’s Deal

If you’re like me, you’re always looking for something to put into your wardrobe that makes you feel like 007. Personally, I have a three piece grey suit that recalls how Sean Connery’s Goldfinger defined the 007 standard, but it isn’t an exact replica. That’s something I’d have to consult the tailoring firm of Mason & Sons for, and that’s also part of how I found this deal. Since that brand partners with folks like Sunspel, the world of authentic replicas of Commander Bond’s clothing aren’t too far away.

But of course, it’s cost that’s always the issue, isn’t it? And normally, this polo shirt would run you about $145; which I’d honestly still pay. Again, this is a genuine article replica of that very polo shirt designed by Casino Royale’s costume designer Lindy Hemming. So you're not only paying for the look, but you're purchasing the very quality that was used in Daniel Craig's James Bond introduction.

If you’re looking for the specific scene where Daniel Craig wears this beauty, it’s the one where he has an intense conversation with M (Judi Dench), after his explosive trip to Miami puts the fledgling agent on everyone’s radar. So should you partake in this deal, you can imagine yourself radiating the attitude of an agent so toughened that not even a tracking implant being put into your arm would phase you.

So there you have it! If you want to walk into a room as if they know your name, you should absolutely pick up this Sunspel Riviera Cotton Polo Shirt. And if you want to rewatch Casino Royale, and you're not already subscribed to its current platform, get a Paramount Plus subscription and make it happen!