Jamie Dornan Used To Go Shirtless In Fifty Shades Of Grey. Now He’s Using The Tactic For Hilarious Posts About ‘Bellyflopping’

Jamie Dornan may be Fifty Shades Freed from the erotic franchise since its 2018 conclusion, but it’s going to take a whole lot longer than five years for fans of the E.L. James phenomenon to not see the actor as Christian Grey. (Unless, of course, his place on the James Bond shortlist does turn him into 007). Dornan recently went shirtless on main to share a fun vacation post, but this time around, he’s spreading the gospel of “bellyflopping.” Now, this wasn’t on Christian Grey’s contract…

Dornan took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a short video of himself running into the Atlantic to belly flop whilst calling it a “lost art.” Check it:

A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan) A photo posted by on

While that dive into the ocean looks pretty smooth from here, Dornan claims it led to a big belly flop. Even so, he joked that it’s “important” to practice bellyflopping when one can, especially when you’re spending time at a beach with water as clear and blue as that!

Given the flag emoji on the post, Jamie Dornan has been spending some beach time in Portugal. Per Daily Mail , Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner reportedly bought a home there in February, which is a six-bedroom home complete with a pool. The couple share three daughters together, and in the video, one can certainly hear some kiddies talking in the background as Dornan takes to the ocean.

Funny enough, the actor has posted a very similar video on his social media before, to wish the world “Merry Christmas” to be specific. Back in December 2021, Dornan shared himself running into another bellyflop moment, perhaps proving the guy really does treat bellyflopping as an art.

A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan) A photo posted by on

You gotta love the parallels between the social media posts nearly two years later. Jamie Dornan keeps his personal life rather private, but it’s fun to know the Fifty Shades of Grey actor has hobbies, and one of them is unexpectedly diving into shallow oceans. Like just about every other actor in Hollywood, Dornan is taking a break from any movie filming or press due to the SAG-AFTRA actors strike. It looks like he’s having a blast on the beaches of Portugal with his family.

Dornan’s latest professional endeavor was being in the cast of Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, which has been on the Global Top 10 for three weeks now. In other words, a lot of people with a Netflix subscription have been tuning into Dornan’s action thriller. The Northern Irish actor is also set to be in The Haunting of Venice , which is the third murder mystery movie based on Agatha Christie novels starring Hercule Poirot.