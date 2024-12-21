After Feud Rumors Swirled Around Jamie Foxx And Cameron Diaz, They Proved Their Friendship In The Sweetest And Silliest Way

There’s so much to be excited about when it comes to Back In Action. It marks Cameron Diaz’s return to acting , it looks like an incredibly fun entry on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , and it means we’ll get to see the actress and Jamie Foxx working together once again. However, the anticipation surrounding this movie has been hit with a few hurdles in the lead-up to its release, including rumors that the two stars were feuding. However, they recently took to a piano to hilariously sing about their friendship and fully prove that there’s no bad blood between them.

Now that we’re less than a month away from Back in Action’s release, Diaz and Foxx’s press run has begun, and Netflix posted this video of them performing a silly duet about their 25-year friendship, take a look:

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx tell the story of their 25 year friendship...in song 🎶Back in Action premieres January 17! pic.twitter.com/MIiGXlEgHkDecember 20, 2024

In the video, Diaz noted that they became friends on Any Given Sunday, which was the first film they worked on in 1999. So, they’ve been pals for as long as I’ve been alive…let that sink in for a second.

To contextualize their long-lasting friendship even further, the Ray star hilariously sang about how they’ve been friends since before Apple made iPods. Then Diaz quipped that she’s made four Shrek films in that time (and she’s working on the fifth Shrek film now too).

Overall, this was a fun and silly way to remind everyone just how long these two have been friends. Plus, it emphasized the chemistry Diaz and Foxx share that is also on display in the Back in Action trailer . Oh, and, on top of that, it squashed the rumors that they were feuding while working on their latest film.

This video has people flashing back to the alleged drama that bubbled up over a year ago. In a report from The U.S. Sun in March 2023, it was alleged that Foxx had “a major meltdown” over the film and “demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff.” Then, The Daily Mail alleged that Diaz wanted to leave acting again because of this drama.

Months later, in December 2023, The Holiday actress went on Molly Sims’ podcast (via Page Six ) and made her love for Foxx clear. While she said there were “hiccups,” she also explained that that’s “natural” and reasserted her appreciation for her co-star.

Bringing it all back around to the video Netflix posted, it’s very clear that there’s no bad blood between these two. Their friendship is still going strong, and it seems like they’re very excited about their film on the 2025 movie schedule , and so am I.