Jason Momoa Has Reportedly Broken Up With His First Girlfriend Since Split From Lisa Bonet

Many seemed shocked when Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that they were “parting ways” in their marriage after having been together in total for close to 17 years. Since then, all eyes have been on the two stars' next steps as individuals. Last month, Momoa made headlines when he was linked to A-list star Eiza González, following his appearance at a red carpet premiere for her latest film, Ambulance. However, reports now suggest that the actor and his first girlfriend after Bonet have decided to call it quits.

News of the couple’s rumored breakup comes from People , as one of the trade’s sources claims that the stars are simply “very different people.” However, another insider claims that they may not be done for good. Apparently, they’re “hoping they might work it out.” Said source continued:

They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages.

When the two were first said to have gotten together, People’s source reported that Jason Momoa and Eiza González were not “very serious” and that both were just “seeing where it goes.” At the time, that person also alleged that Gonzalez is “more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater.” In the same report, it was suggested that the Aquaman star wasn’t looking to rush into anything serious following his split from his longtime partner and mother of his two kids. These past assertions about the two seemingly back up the reason for their rumored breakup now.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly confirmed the dissolution of their relationship through an Instagram post. In doing so, the two seemingly wanted to get ahead of any massive press speculation. There were those, however, who still sought out answers regarding the exact reasons for the divorce. Some pondered whether Momoa’s rising star in Hollywood could’ve factored into it. Others have even analyzed clues from photos that were taken before the breakup was announced. Reconciliation rumors later began to crop up, and Bonet was even spotting wearing a ring on her left finger months after. Though Momoa would ultimately confirm that the split is indeed legit.

The highly sought-after star has remained busy in the time since, though. For instance, he was recently in Rome, where he was working on Fast X. Before that, he also used his time to support stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, as she promoted The Batman. (Kravitz’s purported boyfriend, Channing Tatum, even joined in as a second hype man.) All in all, the Dune alum’s sweet actions are firm proof that he’s committed to maintaining the blended family dynamic he and Lisa Bonet built.

If these reports are anything to go on, it does sound like things ended amicably between Jason Momoa and Eiza González. And should they not get back together, let’s hope they can move forward in a way that works best for the both of them.