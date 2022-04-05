Jason Momoa Opens Up About How An Aquaman 2 Conversation Led To Rumors He Was Dating Kate Beckinsale
Jason Momoa's split with Lisa Bonet is fresh, but the internet thought he was dating Kate Beckinsale.
Actor Jason Momoa is known for his hulking frame and flowing locks, but he’s also been the subject of a number of rumors regarding his personal life. He and Lisa Bonet were #CoupleGoals for years, partly thanks to their blended family of A-listers like Lenny Kravitz. But the pair have officially filed for divorce, making countless headlines in the process. Now Momoa has opened up about how an Aquaman 2 conversation led to rumors he was dating Kate Beckinsale.
Jason Momoa’s every move has been dissected by the public since he and Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting up. This was the case when he recently attended The Academy Awards, and the after party that followed. And after offering his jacket to Kate Beckinsale, the internet was set ablaze with dating rumors. Now Momoa addressed the chatter in an interview with Extra, saying:
Touche. It looks like Jason Momoa was a hero IRL at the Academy Awards. But rather than fighting underwater, he simply offered a cold Kate Beckinsale his jacket. While the Game of Thrones alum thought this was simple chivalry, folks online found another message with the gesture entirely. Such is the life of a celebrity.
Jason Momoa’s comments to Extra come at the premiere of Michael Bay’s Ambulance, where he took the time to address the online discourse about he and Kate Beckinsale. He outright denied dating Kate Beckinsale, and seemed to laugh off the wild rumors to the contrary. In Aquaman’s own words,
Well, there you have it. Sometimes being gallant simply doesn’t pay off for celebrities. Because while Jason Momoa might be simply helping Kate Beckinsale keep warm, both celebs have been the subject of rumor and conjecture related to their personal lives. Hopefully Momoa doesn’t change, even if he’s joking about never giving away his coat again.
As previously mentioned, Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to headlines surrounding her personal life. There was a ton of chatter when she was dating Pete Davidson, although the two reportedly broke it off in April of 2019. The SNL actor has only continued to turn heads, most recently dating Kim Kardashian. As for Jason Momoa, he has to continually remind people that he and Lisa Bonet have indeed split amicably, while also dealing with new rumors about his love life.
Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 17th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
