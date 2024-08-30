'It's Showtime!' See Jenna Ortega Carry The Beetlejuice House As A Purse To The Latest Premiere

One of the most highly anticipated films on the 2024 movie schedule is the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice. The movie had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival and more recently in the UK. And while U.S. audiences are getting psyched to see the new movie, star Jenna Ortega is embracing her new film in a big way, even bringing a purse that looks like the house where the films are set to the U.K. premiere.

When it was announced that Jenna Ortega was being cast in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice it seemed so perfect. The actress who became an overnight star thanks to Tim Burton’s Wednesday, joining another of his projects that was darkly comic seemed like the perfect fit. Little did we know Ortega would understand the assignment not only on screen but off it as well. Check her out at the U.K. premiere and pay particular attention to her bag.

(Image credit: (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images))

This certainly doesn’t appear to be an “off the rack” item, which means somebody (probably Ortega herself) had to have the idea of getting this made, and then took the steps to make it happen. It takes a certain commitment to even think of the idea of getting a custom Beetlejuice purse made. If she wants to mass produce them and sell them the actress can probably make a few extra bucks from fans of hers that want one just like it.

It would be one thing if Jenna Ortega used any particular piece of the Beetlejuice movies and turned it into a handbag. But since the house that is the centerpiece of both films (it actually appears as a miniature in both movies), it’s particularly fitting to use it for something like this. The house in the movie may be a bit more detailed, but the simple look of the bag here makes it all feel a bit more ominous, like Beetlejuice himself might jump out at some point if you say his name three times..

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This is far from the first time that Jenna Ortega has gone all out with her outfit while promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. During the movie’s press tour, Ortega appeared in full Lydia Deetz private school uniform, this time with a bag based on the Handbook for the Recently Deceased from the movie. When the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival Ortega wore a dress inspired by Winona Ryder’s red wedding dress from the first Beetlejuice, while Ryder wore an outfit that called back to Ortega’s wardrobe from Wednesday.

With the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice release date in the U.S. still a week away, there’s plenty of time for Jenna Ortega to wow us with whatever her next costume call-out is going to be. Whatever she does is sure to impress.