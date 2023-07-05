Jenna Ortega Had The Most Wednesday Reaction Ever When Ghostface Tried To Scare Her

While Jenna Ortega is a wonderful horror actress , and she truly looks scared for her life in both Scream and Scream VI , in real life, she seems to have more of a Wednesday mentality. The actress's similarities with the Addams Family member have been apparent for a while. However, a video of Ghostface trying to scare Ortega and her co-stars just made this point even clearer, because she had the most Wednesday reaction ever.

Jenna Ortega has been very open about the fact that she’s quite similar to Wednesday , especially when it comes to their shared sense of style. However, as this interview shows, she is also unflinching and unaffected by jump scares, much like her titular character. So, unlike Tara in the Scream movies, when Ghostface attempted to scare the actress as well as her co-star Melissa Barrera and Demi Lovato, who wrote a song for the movie, Ortega was unaffected, as you can see in the full clip from Paramount Pictures - Spain :

If you’ve seen either Scream or Scream VI, you know Jenna Ortega is perfectly capable of acting terrified, as you can see in this photo:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

However, on Wednesday she’s straight-faced and emotionless most of the time. So, when Mason Gooding tried to scare the cast of Scream VI , Ortega’s reaction proved that when it comes to frights she’s more like her Addams Family character than Tara.

While this video came out a while ago, it resurfaced on TikTok this week, because Scream VI comes out on DVD and Blu-Ray July 11. With this upcoming release and the fate of Scream 7 still unknown, this was a reminder of how great Jenna Ortega is and how much I’d like to see her again in the Scream franchise.

As the video made the rounds on TikTok tons of Wednesday and Scream fans took to the comments to note just how unfazed Ortega was by this whole ordeal that had Demi Lovato almost jumping out of their seat. Some of my favorite comments included:

She Is Still In Wednesday Mode - Common Jenna Addiction

Her and wednesday are one now 😂😎 -Erin Claire

😁 Jenna Addams 😎🖤 -Chiniskis

Jenna is immune to fear 😂 -Niconoo

This video was made to promote Scream VI, and its release on streaming and DVD, however, it has me thinking a lot about Season 2 of Wednesday . Ortega has spoken a bit about how they’ve started working on it, and considering how Season 1 ended, I think we’re all hoping it gets here soon.