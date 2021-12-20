The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon Has Good News About Season 3, Despite Apple TV+'s Renewal Silence

The Morning Show wrapped up an eventful Season 2, with plenty of story to spare, as the employees of UBA were mired in the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic. That unpredictability continued after the credits rolled as well, with fans wondering if Apple TV+ would renew Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s drama for a third season. The streaming service still hasn’t announced its intentions, but Witherspoon gave an update on Season 3 that should make fans pretty happy.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon executive produce and star in the Apple TV+ drama, which in its first two seasons tackled big topics including the Me Too movement, COVID, racism in the workplace, addiction and more. Witherspoon revealed to Extra that she has been in touch with Aniston regarding The Morning Show Season 3:

I saw Jen Aniston last night. We were talking about [The Morning Show Season 3]. We’re so excited and we just love working together. It’s just such a dream come true. We have known each other for a long time, but to be able to collaborate in a big way and really be architects behind the scenes is really nice.

Despite no word from the streaming service, the fact that Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were talking about it makes the third season sound very promising. Unless, that is, Witherspoon is “pulling an Alex” from Season 1, where Alex Levy (Aniston) publicly announced that Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) would be her new on-screen partner, forcing the network to make it so. Now that you mention it, that’s not a bad strategy. We see you, Witherspoon! Assuming the Sing 2 actress has not actually gone rogue, this is great news for fans.

What’s better is that it sounds like they want to make it a priority. The Legally Blonde alum said the response to Season 2 was so exciting, they’re ready to get back to work, just as soon as Jennifer Aniston finishes her upcoming movie for Netflix, Murder Mystery 2:

She’s finishing a movie with Adam Sandler, so she’s gonna be busy for a minute and then we are gonna get right on it. People have been so wonderful about the show, and we’re excited to get out there and give the people what they want.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s relationship off-screen only makes it more enjoyable when their characters clash on The Morning Show — not unlike when Witherspoon guest starred as Rachel’s bratty sister, Jill, on Friends. Season 2 of the Apple TV+ show ended with Alex struggling, and possibly finding acceptance, with potentially being “canceled,” and with Bradley set up for a spicy workplace love triangle.

The fate of the fictional version of the titular show was up in the air as well. Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) tried to convince Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) not to leave, Chip Black (Mark Duplass) was exposed to COVID, and Stella Bak (Greta Lee) panicked over having to produce a morning show in quarantine. Ah, 2020, we do not miss you.

Hopefully, it won't be too long before we get official word from Apple TV+ regarding The Morning Show Season 3. In the meantime, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see when shows will premiere in the new year. You can also find some other great shows to watch on Apple TV+.