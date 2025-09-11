Emily Blunt Made An Intense Comparison When Asked About All The Attention Surrounding The Devil Wears Prada 2 Production

Plenty of book-to-screen adaptations have happened over the years, and 2006's The Devil Wears Prada is an example of how to do it right. Almost two decades later, a sequel is on the way, and fans have been closely monitoring filming, including posting outfit spoilers online. Emily Blunt will be back in one of her most iconic roles, and recently offered an intense comparison to all the fan interactions and chatter that's been happening during production.

What we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2 is fairly limited, although it's expected to be an adaptation of the sequel novel Revenge Wears Prada. While there are new actors joining the burgeoning franchise, moviegoers are hyped about seeing the OG's return. But there have been challenges to filming in New York City, namely the constant fan and paparazzi attention. While speaking with E! News at the Toronto International Film Festival, Blunt spoke about what this has been like, offering:

Well, we feel a little bit like zoo exhibits, but that’s OK. People are excited.

Yeah, this tracks. We've seen actors like Stanley Tucci have to ask photographers to back off while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, in addition to all the excited fans and passersby. While this is likely a good sign about the public's excitement about the long-awaited sequel, it's brought some unique challenges.

These "zoo exhibit" comments make a great deal of sense if you've been paying attention to The Devil Wears Prada 2's production. Case in point: Meryl Streep blowing kisses to those watching as she filmed a Miranda Priestly scene in front of a window. It's really hard to ignore the similarities there.

As previously mentioned, fans have been especially invested in what the returning cast is wearing thanks to their roles in the fashion industry. One of Emily Blunt's Devil Wears Prada 2 costumes has already gone viral, and trying to have privacy while filming exterior shoots or in public NYC locations is easier said than done. But as the Mary Poppins Returns actor said, at least people are excited about the forthcoming sequel.

Anne Hathaway debuted the first look at Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, with fans hoping she gets another fashion montage in the second film. The fashion of it all seems to be really helping to buoy fan excitement for the movie, even if it sometimes makes the cast feel like animals in a zoo.

Emily Blunt is responsible for some of the best Devil Wears Prada quotes, and I'm hoping that the dialogue is equally quotable in the sequel. There are some big shoes to fill, especially if we're going to get another monologue from Meryl Streep like that iconic cerulean scene.

The Devil Wears Prada is streaming now with a Disney+ subscription, and the sequel is expected to hit theaters May 1st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Let's just hope Emily makes it to Paris this time.