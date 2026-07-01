Jennifer Holland Explains The Sweet Reason Why James Gunn Puts Family And Friends In All His Movies
I never thought about this!
James Gunn is known for putting his brother, his friends, and even wife Jennifer Holland in the movies and TV shows he creates and produces, and I had to know more about why. In an industry where Hollywood nepotism is always making headlines, Holland offered a different explanation as to why Gunn puts people he likes in his movies.
CinemaBlend caught up with Holland, who spoke to us on behalf of Milkbone about their dog, Ozu, being the inspiration for Krypto in Supergirl and Superman. Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt in the DCU and voices one of Superman's robots in the Fortress of Solitude, told us exclusively that casting friends helps James Gunn feel less lonely in filmmaking:
James Gunn casting his brother, wife, and others isn't just done to boost their resumes. I'd never considered that the tremendous amount of time he spends making movies takes away from time with his loved ones, so he makes sure he can work with them as much as possible. In the meantime, them being on set means he can spend some time with them in between the days spent toiling on a movie, which is really smart.
Holland continued talking about how much Gunn enjoys bringing in people he knows to work on movies, and how that factored into Supergirl. She spoke about their rescue dog, Ozu, and how the real-life story of their experiences with him inspired him to create Krypto's storyline:
Krypto the Superdog is one of the most entertaining characters of the DCU thus far, as as Jennifer Holland mentioned, that's because he's inspired by James Gunn's real-life pet Ozu. As a rescue pet, the dog had some habits that would give most owners trouble, especially if he had superpowers. Even without superpowers, Holland confirmed that Ozu could be quite feisty, but stressed that his rambunctious behavior didn't mean he was a "bad dog."
In many ways, Krypto represents a theme of Supergirl. In that, one doesn't have to be perfect to still be a good person. Milly Alcock's character may not be quite as polished as her cousin, but her unique style and brand makes for an engaging character which Gunn finds interesting. If the goal is to make each hero have their own distinct personality, I can only imagine how a future Justice League movie will look.
Of course, the DCU is a hot topic as of late, as Supergirl's box office take has some questioning how long the ride will last. I'm hoping the movie doesn't slow the momentum of Gunn building this universe, though ultimately, I think most studios know a stumble or two is to be expected on the way to creating something bigger.
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Supergirl still has a chance to bounce back, and people can see it in theaters right now. Go to see Krypto, and see just how wild Jennifer Holland and James Gunn's pet Ozu was, with some additional special effects.