That Time Jennifer Lawrence Had The Most Jennifer Lawrence Response When She Suffered A Wardrobe Malfunction In The Middle Of A Speech

Fans have many reasons to love Jennifer Lawrence . She’s an Academy Award-winner who is always authentic, tells hilariously embarrassing stories about herself and can always be counted on to give her honest opinion — even if she’s talking about hating one of her own movies . So it should come as a surprise to no one that when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a recent holiday event while giving a speech, she had the most candid and amusing reaction.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress has been a brand ambassador for Dior for years, and she attended the fashion house’s recent Carousel of Dreams in New York City for the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window display. However, as Jennifer Lawrence stepped to the microphone to do the honors, her belt snapped off, shocking the actress, who had a hilarious response that can be seen below:

That surprised and amused expression on J-Law’s face was such a Jennifer Lawrence reaction. After reacting in shock, she covered her mouth as she apologized and explained that she’d just lost part of her outfit. Ever the pro, the American Hustle star was able to quickly compose herself and continue her speech, graciously thanking Dior for allowing her to be part of the big holiday moment.

She clearly had to provide the crowd with some explanation for why she seemed to jump out of her skin upon taking the microphone, but kudos to her for not letting the moment take away from the unveiling.

That relatability is definitely one of the things that fans love about Jennifer Lawrence, who has come a long way since playing a school mascot on the TV series Monk — her first IMDB credit . J-Law has been nominated for four Academy Awards — winning one — and still has no problem with things like doing the nude scenes in No Hard Feelings or telling the story of how she used to pretend to get interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres while going “Number 2.”

She just doesn’t seem to take herself too seriously and is always ready to provide a ton of laughs — which makes it especially surprising that Jennifer Lawrence was asked a “million times” to do comedies before finally accepting No Hard Feelings. But that’s just part of her business savvy, as she’s proven that she understands both the business and artistic sides to the entertainment industry .