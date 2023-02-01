Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Trying To Sell Their Home For A Huge Profit

Nearly 20 years after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck famously broke off their engagement, the actors got an unexpected second-chance romance and now find themselves a happily married couple who are making the necessary shifts to (finally) spend their lives together. So, as Bennifer takes the next step in their marriage and continues to blend their families after the wedding , Lopez has put her Bel-Air home on the market for a very big price tag.

As the couple continues reportedly house hunting, Jennifer Lopez’s home of seven years has been listed for $42.5 million. Per TMZ , the couple was originally planning to renovate the property, but now J-Lo is going to let go of the house for a killer profit. The Shotgun Wedding actress bought the 8-acre estate from fellow actress Sela Ward for $28 million back in 2016. Talk about a profit!

The massive mansion itself is over 12,000 square feet and has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a ton of incredible amenities. J-Lo’s home includes an infinity pool, a 30-seat screening room, a cozy 100-seat amphitheater, a guest house and a gym.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been looking for a place to share for some time, and they are allegedly still looking for a place to call their dream home. They reportedly previously put in an offer on another Bel-Air home that included 17 bathrooms in March and were apparently going to shell out $60 million for a Beverly Hills estate . Per the report on the sale, they are in a rental at the moment, and are on the hunt for the right home both of them can share alongside their families.

Ben Affleck previously sold his own home in the Pacific Palisades for $28.5 million last year. The Justice League actor also owns a Georgia estate, where the couple had their wedding celebration over the summer after a spontaneous union in Las Vegas that made them officially husband and wife.

Between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the couple have five kids. Affleck shares 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is currently having her own romance with businessman John Miller . Lopez has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. Given their big family and the magnificent careers both of them have, it may take the couple some time to find the right home. However, ahead of them settling on a place, J-Lo certainly is about to have even more money in the bank account once she gets an offer on her beautiful place.