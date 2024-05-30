Rumors Swirled JLo's Work Had Become A Focus During Marriage To Ben Affleck. But She Straight Up Said She 'Pared' It Back
Rumors are swirling about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage, and how her work might have factored in.
Jennifer Lopez is a hustler, thanks to being a business owner, global pop star, and high demand actress/producer. She's also constantly making headlines due to her personal life, specifically JLo's relationship with Ben Affleck. Rumors swirled JLo's work had become a focus during marriage to Affleck, but she straight up said she 'pared' it back.
Rumors have been swirling about Bennifer lately after they were seen without their wedding rings. There's chatter online that they might be heading to splitsville, with one rumor claiming Affleck and Lopez are living separately. An anonymous insider who is reportedly close to the pair told People that she's putting putting her attention on work in the midst of this trying time. They were quoted saying:
Affleck and Lopez are used to outside hate about their relationship, which was ripped to shreds the first time they were together. While they've yet to confirm any current marriage struggles, stories are swirling online. But is JLo's work actually part of the problem? After all, Affleck cameos in This Is Me... Now movie.
The report about Jennifer Lopez's work ethic stand in stark juxtaposition to what the actress has said recently. While promoting her new movie Atlas (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) she told The Associated Press that she's actively tried to slow down recently. In her words:
Given just how many hats Jennifer Lopez wears, it must be hard to actually slow down and take time for herself. Because in addition to her thriving music and acting career, she's also got a number of businesses including her lingerie line, her controverial liquor brand, as well as JLo beauty. So really, how much time can she really have for herself?
Only time will tell if/how the rumors about Lopez and Affleck are true. But since the pair of A-listers haven't confirmed or deny trouble in paradise, that leaves the public to fill in the blanks as various stories circulate online. One thing is clear: both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's careers are showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.
JLo's new sci-fi movie Atlas is streaming now on Netflix, and Affleck is attached to a number of projects himself. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
