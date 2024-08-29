'Distance' Cited As Reason Behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Split. Inside JLo’s Incredibly Busy Schedule While They Were Together

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, with some modern examples being Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Another pair that knows the pressure of making headlines is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have officially split after giving their relationship a second try. "Distance" was cited as a reason behind JLo and Affleck's split, here's a look inside her incredibly busy schedule while they were together.

Recently JLo filed for divorce, in the anniversary of Bennifer's massive wedding celebration. In the filing she cited "irreconcilable differences", but the situation might also be related to their personalities as well as busy schedules. An insider spoke to People about how different the pair of A-listers are, saying:

They are very different people. She’s super public and is more social, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.

On top of JLo being such a front-facing celebrity, she and Affleck are also A-listers who are constantly working. This may have factored into their marriage woes, as they each have a penchant for being away from home on film or music video sets.

Case in point: during the couple's two years as a reunited couple, Jennifer Lopez starred in a whopping eight movies (some of which are available with a Netflix subscription). Titles include The Mother, Atlas, Shotgun Wedding, and Marry Me. Many of these required her to film on location, seemingly taking her away from home in the process. Plus JLo has three upcoming movies already in the can, including a film adaptation of Broadway's Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Affleck is also an in-demand actor, writer and filmmaker, although his pace isn't quite as dizzying as his pop star ex. The pair also collaborated on This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, although Affleck reportedly wasn't pleased about their relationship being mined for content. And that was before that project lost them millions of dollars. But given the scale of that special, JLo was no doubt busy with extensive dance rehearsals before filming. That's not even considering how long it presumably took to record the actual album.

(Image credit: Relativity Media/Universal Pictures)

In that story by People, the same insider claimed that Ben Affleck was prone to mood swings, which might have also contributed to the couple's relationship issues. They said:

He doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him.

This is something the public had suspicions about, especially when JLo and Ben Affleck appeared in public events together. Case in point: when Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys. The chatter about them got so loud that lip readers tried to figure out what they were saying to each other at various points throughout the years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Between their clashing personalities and time spent apart due to busy professional projects, perhaps it shouldn't be so surprising that Bennifer 2.0 eventually called it quits. But the fallout from their split is still ongoing, including struggling to sell the mansion they purchased to live in together. Additionally, Affleck and Lopez have an upcoming movie together that's going to premiere at TIFF.

Despite what's going on behind the scenes, both Affleck and Lopez have thriving careers. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the new year.