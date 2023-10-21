JLo Showed Off Her Lingerie Line, And She's Stunning Per Usual

Jennifer Lopez is JLo for a reason. The actress, singer and businesswoman knows how to turn heads on the regular. The latest way the icon is doing so is through her new lingerie line with Italian brand, Intimissimi. JLo introduced her own collection of luxury intimates by wearing the pieces herself, and as per usual, she looks stunning.

This week, Lopez took to Instagram to introduce her collection, which is actually inspired by her upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, which she announced in December . Check out the star show off her Intimissimi pieces:

Stunning, isn’t she? Jennifer Lopez is clearly in fantastic shape but, isn’t she always? The collection accentuates her toned body, including that six-pack!! JLo looks absolutely empowered in the sensual photoshoot that makes 54 look like the new 25.

JLo's campaign launch went so well that the beige robe she is wearing is already currently sold out online. The matching lingerie set is still available and the edition of the robe in black is ready to buy. In the first few photos, she is wearing a demi-cup balconette bra and a string Brazilian with a garter belt. If one were to buy all three items alongside the robe, the price tag at checkout would be around $450!

Jennifer Lopez’s Intimissimi collection is rather sizable with 41 total pieces being sold. It’s being advertised as a limited edition collection that was designed by JLo herself. The collection is made primarily with silk fabrics, embroidered details, refined lace and rhinestone jewel accessories throughout. As I browsed through the collection myself, I loved that there’s a variety of styles that would fit lots of body types and fashion sensibilities. If beige isn’t your color, she has some gorgeous velvet green, black and silver numbers too.

JLo has been working with Intimissimi for some time, previously rocking some comfy, sexy pajamas last fall for the brand. The actress and singer has obviously been a fashion icon for years now, so it’s no surprise she’s created a lingerie line. Recently, Lopez went to Fashion Week solo where she donned a gorgeous fringe suede coat dress and knee-high boots in some rather hot weather conditions, because that’s the kind of commitment she has to fashion. The actress also embraced the Barbiecore trend earlier this month while attending an event.