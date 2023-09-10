Jennifer Lopez, Icon, Wore A Suede Coat And Knee-High Boots In 93-Degree Weather In New York, Because Fashion

If there’s one thing we can always count on Jennifer Lopez to do, it’s turn heads with her bold fashion moves. Over the past couple of decades, the actress, singer, and all-around mogul has donned some of the most iconic red carpet looks in Hollywood history – and she’s also made a name for herself at fashion week events around the world. But she still managed to shake onlookers with her most recent attire at NYFW -- a suede coat and knee-high boots. Needless to say, while she certainly dressed for the occasion, she definitely did not dress for the weather.

ince 2019 (via WWD ). So it was a no-brainer that she'd make an appearance at the luxury brand's New York Fashion Week show and dinner this year. Still, the Marry Me star went the extra mile to make sure she made waves with her on-brand get-up for the event. Despite the fact that the temperature in NYC topped out at 93 degrees Fahrenheit (per Page Six) on the day of the show, J-Lo showed up in a heavy fringe coat and knee-high snakeskin boots. Take a look at her immaculate, if somewhat unseasonal, Coach look here:

(Image credit: Getty Images/Nina Westervelt/WWD)

I have to commend anyone who can manage to even step outside when the weather is as hot as it was in New York. So in my book, Jennifer Lopez's willingness to wear such an elaborate ensemble in sweltering heat is nothing short of extraordinary. The Coach ambassador was seated alongside the one-and-only Anna Wintour during the show itself and, if she was sweating, she didn’t let it show. Maybe the venue had really good air conditioning? No matter what, there’s no denying that Lopez’s fashion week fit made risking heat exhaustion look very, very cool.

But then again, JLo is no stranger to high-pressure fashion moments. As she made a name for herself as an actress and pop star, she's also solidified herself in the annals of couture history by establishing a unique and often boundary-pushing style. That trend has continued throughout her career, and she’s made sure to show off her immaculate looks on platforms like Instagram as we’ve moved into the social media age. Case in point: a collection of photos of her modeling comfy-yet-sexy pajamas , and a recent roundup of photos from her fabulous summer , in which she reminded us that 50-somethings can still rock a bikini.

Even without her recent moves in the fashion world, the 54-year-old mother of two has had a pretty busy year. She and her husband, Ben Affleck, celebrated their one-year anniversary , and also reportedly donated a hefty amount to support actors during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Her Netflix film, The Mother , became one of the top ten original movies of all time on the platform. So it goes without saying that these past few months have been quite eventful for her.