Zoe Saldaña’s Cartier-Dripping Red Carpet Look Mixed Lingerie Flare With Stunning Lace

At the 2026 Oscars, celebrity nominees, presenters and attendees brought their fashion A-game once again on the red carpet. From Sinners’ Wunmi Mosaku showing off her baby bump in a sparkly green dress to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Giorgio Armani Privé dress, there were so many fashion moments that drew attention. Still, the one dress that lives in my head rent-free is Zoe Saldaña’s Cartier-dripping look, which combined lingerie flare and lace.

Saldaña became an Academy Award winner at last year’s Oscars, taking home the Best Supporting Actress award, and she returned this year to present the same honor. While it was a memorable moment to see her hand the statuette to Amy Madigan for her performance in Weapons, I couldn’t get over Saldaña’s Cartier-adorned lace dress! Apparently, neither could the Avatar actress, who, the day after, posted some photos on Instagram, which showed her and her team prepping for the big night:

A post shared by Zoe Saldaña (@zoesaldana) A photo posted by on

Now, THAT is a stunning ensemble! It’s like a mix of Victoria’s Secret lingerie with Hollywood glam. Saldaña is wearing a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello silk satin dress, and the red carpet look has a black sheer lace corset paired with a long black slip shirt. The stunning spaghetti-strapped lacy outfit proves that vintage lingerie doesn’t have to be limited to the bedroom but can also dazzle at high-end celebrity events.

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What also got my attention with the Star Trek star’s look was that red-stoned Cartier necklace that streamed down her neckline and screamed royalty. The bold pop of red jewels complemented her black lacy lingerie very well, making her style look edgy yet regal. Based on the wide-eyed smiles that the Oscar presenter was presenting in her BTS photos, it seems she was very proud to wear such a daring yet elegant look.

Overall, the slip dress trend continues to dazzle at red carpet events. Back at 2023’s Gucci Cruise Show, Dakota Johnson looked flawless wearing a black, sheer slip dress that made her dare to be bare. Then, the following year, Brie Larson wore a lacy green slip dress that gave off femme fatale vibes. And let's not forget when Zoë Kravitz flaunted nothing but a lace slip for the Paris premiere of her movie Caught Stealing. It's hard not to love the slip look for showing that lingerie has a rightful place on the red carpet and can transform intimate wear into high-style fashion.

Zoe Saldaña always dresses to impress, and this lingerie-esque slip dress and Cartier necklace add to her lovely roster of outfits. I’m already looking forward to the talented actress’s next red carpet event, and I hope she finds another way to effortlessly blend bold fashion with refined style. In the meantime, watch the glammed up Saldaña as she appeared at the 98th Academy Awards by streaming the ceremony with a Hulu subscription.