JLo Rocked A Floral Sheer Gown, And It’s The Perfect Way To Close Out The Summer Season

We may be officially in September and the -ber months, but summer isn’t quite over yet, and Jennifer Lopez made sure to remind us of that. The singer was absolutely stunning in a gorgeous, floral, sheer gown recently, and it really has me appreciating the warm weather we have left, as well as her immaculate style.

Yep, Jennifer Lopez rocked another iconic sheer dress. While we’ve seen her take the sheer trend in a shiny and opulent direction and in an uber elegant way , now, she’s steering her love for this style toward the ethereal with a lovely light pink gown by Roberto Cavalli. Take a look at the images she’s posted on her Instagram:

I’m seriously obsessed with this look. JLo does love a plunging neckline and a flowy sheer dress, and this number fits that bill perfectly. Her stylist, Mariel Haenn, confirmed on IG that the gown is by Roberto Cavalli, and I absolutely adore the light pink dress and all the dark pink flowers and green leaves.

Lopez wore this out for a night at the 25th Anniversary YES Scholars Gala in Bel Air, California, and her post noted that the event was for "an amazing program that empowers high-achieving students and low-income communities."

Overall, this ensemble is perfect and elegant for this event, and it looks like something a fairy would wear, making it a wonderful summery outfit too. I think Paris Hilton put it best when she commented:

To complement the dress, Lopez wore her hair straight, down and parted down the middle. Her nail artist, Tom Bachik, also noted on his Instagram that she had a “peacy high gloss magnetic mani,” which sounds perfect for this summery look.

She also paired the garment with simple gold cuff bracelets as well as an opulent gold choker.

All together, the Shotgun Wedding star looks ethereal and magical, and considering we’re now in the first week of September, this is the summer look I needed to close out the season.

Now, it’s time to look forward, and it’s exciting to do that too, especially when it comes to what Jennifer Lopez has coming up.

Recently, she’s been focusing on music, and the “On the Floor” singer has a few shows in Las Vegas at the end of the year.

Alongside that, she’s also acting too, with the film Kiss of the Spider Woman set to premiere on the 2025 movie schedule on October 10. The musical premiered earlier this year at Sundance to a standing ovation , and JLo said at the time that she’s been “waiting for this moment my whole life,” so I think we’re in for something special with this movie.

However, while we wait for that, take in the final moments of summer and appreciate this absolutely lovely gown that Jennifer Lopez rocked to ring in the final days of this season.