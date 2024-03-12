Jeremy Renner And Jon Favreau React To Their Marvel Pal Robert Downey Jr’s Major Oppenheimer Oscars Win
His former Marvel colleagues are sending all the love.
It's remarkable to consider that, despite a career filled with unforgettable roles spanning five decades, Robert Downey Jr.'s recent Academy Award win for Oppenheimer marks the first time the acclaimed actor has received this prestigious award. Winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, quickly prompted celebration from his Iron Man co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow on social media. Alongside Paltrow's congratulations, the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang actor's achievement also garnered praise from his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues, Jeremy Renner and Jon Favreau.
Following the Oscars and the subsequent Governor’s Ball, PEOPLE magazine had the opportunity to speak with Jeremy Renner and Jon Favreau about Robert's significant achievement. Both the Hawkeye performer and Zathura helmer opened up about their friend's notable accomplishment, with Favreau offering his insights on the significance of this moment for the A-lister:
Jeremy, who has shared the screen with Downey Jr. in some of the best Marvel shows and superhero movies, expressed his profound pride and joy for his friend's accomplishment. Reflecting on Robert’s journey and the resilience he has shown through his career, Renner said:
The Chaplain star and his friends should feel a sense of pride because it is undoubtedly a significant achievement. As Favreau observed, the actor is genuinely experiencing a remarkable moment. Downey knows how to celebrate, as evidenced by his social media post celebrating his first Oscar victory. He shared an image on Instagram Stories that captured him relishing the moment, wearing a cozy golden robe and holding his newly-won Oscar while sipping coffee, with a caption that read: “Oh happy day…” It’s a post that harkens back to his days as Tony Stark.
Fresh off the awards season buzz, the Sherlock Holmes star isn't hitting the brakes anytime soon. Up next for Downey is The Sympathizer, a gripping HBO series where he does double duty both in front of and behind the camera, bringing Viet Thanh Nguyen's acclaimed novel to life. Once it drops, those with a Max subscription are in for a treat, as they'll get exclusive streaming access to this highly anticipated show. And those of you with a Peacock subscription can visit the Avengers alum’s Oscar-winning performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is now streaming.
Of course, if you are a Marvel fan, you could revisit RDJ’s time collaboration with Renner and Favreau in the MCU by streaming all the Marvel movies in order with a Disney+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
