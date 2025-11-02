‘I’m Gonna Give You Receipts For Free.’ Todd Chrisley Doesn’t Mince Words About His Daughter Lindsie Making Blackmail Claims And More Against Him

There’s been drama within the Chrisley family, and much of it has transpired outside the confines of a reality TV show. One of the latest situations to befall the southern clan involves Todd’s oldest daughter (with ex-wife Teresa Terry), Lindsie, leveling claims of blackmail and more against him. Lindsie – who dropped her original surname in favor of “Landsman” – recently shared her experiences in a three-part podcast. Todd, for his part, is sharing his take on his daughter’s continued comments about him and their family.

Lindsie Landsman’s three-part podcast was posted – partially via patreon – from October 22 to 24. During it, Landsman accused her father of exploiting her years ago and alleged that he blackmailed her using nude photos and sex tape featuring her and Robby Hayes. Landsman also addressed accusations made against her on the 2025 TV schedule release The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. On the show, members of the family accuse her of working with Georgia’s Department of Revenue amid Todd and Julie’s tax-related convictions.

As it turns out, Todd Chrisley and co. had a heads up about the podcast before it was released. In a recent episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast (which is on YouTube), Julie started the discussion by timestamping it, saying that it was being recorded on October 21 before it was released on the 29th. Todd eventually explained that the morning of that recording, they heard from their lawyers that Lindsie and Kail Lowry (the co-host of her podcast) were releasing the interview. From there, Todd quipped:

Don’t forget, [Lindsie] has tagged patreon, because we’re gonna give you content for free. She wants you to pay to get content for receipts. I’m gonna give you receipts for free.

After making that comment, the Chrisley family patriarch went on to acknowledge the claims of his daughter assisting the feds when they were investigating him and Julie. While Lindsie Landsman apparently defended her dad at one point, it was later reported that she wrote a letter to the FBI and asked for a restraining order from Todd. On the topic of the legal proceedings, Chrisley did not hold back:

The truth has come out. It’s come out in court. I don’t know how many ways you can spin this shit. I mean, I’m over it. I’m not still talking about this stuff anymore. I think I said in our podcast a couple of weeks ago that I’m gonna have this final discussion, and I’m done with it. Yes, Lindsie had an affair with Robby Hayes. Yes, Lindsie had an affair with Josh Murry. Yes, Lindsie has done things outside of what she was raised to do. Yes, I was pissed off about that. Yes, I sent her some tweets that I should not have sent that I addressed years ago, because I was so furious after finding out that she was working with Josh Waites of the Georgia Department of Revenue.

During his discussion, Chrisley also said he didn’t know the exact nature of Lindsie Landsman and Josh Waites’ relationship (professional or otherwise). Nevertheless, he did still seem to be puzzled by his daughter bringing up allegations against him, Julie and their kids:

You send a cease-and-desist [letter] from an attorney, saying you were not involved in having me prosecuted. That’s just not true. I mean, the records show what they show. The attorney, bless her heart, who’s been given this much of the truth, and the rest has been fabricated, that Lindsie had nothing to do with this case and working with the feds and what have you. That’s just not true.

Lindsie Chrisley reportedly hasn’t spoken to her family for some time now, with half sister Savannah also confirming they don’t talk. In the aftermath of Todd and Julie’s pardoning and Back to Reality, both sides of this family seem to be standing firmly in their respective positions. With that, it doesn’t appear that either are intent on finding common ground.