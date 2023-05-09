Jonathan Majors’ Attorney Now Claims He Was ‘Taunted’ By Police Officers After Alleged Assault Incident

Actor Jonathan Majors’ starpower was almost blinding earlier this year, thanks to starring as the antagonist in both Creed III and Ant-Man 3. But most recently he’s been making headlines thanks to Majors’ ongoing legal battle related to an alleged assault . And now his attorney claims he was “taunted” by police officers after the alleged assault incident. Here’s the latest.

Majors was charged with assault and harassment back in March after an alleged incident with his girlfriend at the time in New York City. Since then Majors’ lawyers have maintained his innocence . His attorney Priya Chaudhry recently spoke to TMZ about the case, claiming that evidence is being ignored by the D.A. She also that the 33 year-old actor was “taunted” by police officers after the alleged assault incident, saying:

When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors' face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn't break his finger. None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth.

Well, there you have it. Chaudhry has been offering updates on Majors’ legal situation , often attempting to poke holes in the story given by the accuser. And now she’s offering more information to the public, specifically allegations related to the time when Jonathan Majors was charged with assault.

Chaudhry’s latest comments to TMZ seem to indicate that she’s unhappy with the way the District Attorney is handling Jonathan Majors’ case . While the lawyer has been offering evidence to the public, she’s claiming that it’s fallen on deaf ears. But the situation is clearly ongoing, so only time will tell how things ultimately shake out. Perhaps these allegations about Majors being taunted by the police will factor into what comes next.

Aside from fans wondering exactly who will come out the victor in court, the public is also wondering about how Majors’ legal situation might affect his future projects– especially his ongoing role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That villain was expected to be the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU, which is why the next major crossover is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty . There are some names being tossed around regarding who might replace Majors as Kang , but it’s unclear whether or not that’ll be necessary. For now, he is expected to appear in Loki Season 2.